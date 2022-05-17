H.S. softball: GC delivers district statement at No. 25 Western Hills
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
FRANKFORT — Nothing against 41st District softball, where all three teams from the capital city have stepped up their games in the second season of being required to share space with Great Crossing.
When the Warhawks spend the rest of their spring consuming a steady diet of ranked opponents from Louisville and a who's-who of county teams from the central and western corridors of the state, however, those league contests are almost like a dessert bar.
Not ranked due to its middle-of-the-road record, GC stayed convincingly perfect in its brief history on the district diamond and made a statement about the veracity of the coaches' poll in the process with a 12-0 whitewashing of No. 25 Western Hills.
Fourteen district match-ups, including all six this season, have gone the Warhawks' way by an aggregate score of 166-15, and that's with the mercy rule usually abbreviating the agony.
“I pay more attention to it than they do. They don't ever talk about it much. We try to keep the rankings and stats away from them,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “It's sometimes brutal and it's sometimes painful the schedule that we have, but that's the purpose of it. It's been tough, but all in all we've kept our confidence. We know our strength of schedule is extremely tough, and we hope we've made the turn.”
Great Crossing (15-14, 6-0) scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to etch the exclamation point.
Camryn Lookadoo, Ashtyn Holbrook, Michalee Clay and Bianca Ward each cracked two of the Warhawks' 13 hits.
“I have been really up and down this year, but as long as I stay positive and keep working through it, I'll get results like that eventually,” Ward said. “It's been a little different, but I feel like we're working through it pretty well, getting our groove back and working as a team.”
Pitching and defense were equally outstanding.
Layne Ogle spun six shutout innings, holding Western Hills (22-5, 4-2) to four hits. She punctuated each of her final three frames with a strikeout before Brenna Parker took over and whiffed the side in a spotless seventh.
“Her curve was working really well, even though (the umpire) wasn't calling all of her corners, but she worked through it really well, didn't let it affect her and kept pounding,” Ward said of Ogle. “I think this was a full team win tonight.”
In the field, two terrific throws by center fielder Ryann Livingston led to outs that stymied a potential breakthrough inning for the Wolverines in the second.
Livingston snared a single by Kaitlyn Cravens on one hop and threw a laser to Lookadoo at third, canceling Western Hills' lead runner.
Kinsley Redmon followed with another base hit to Livingston's neighborhood. A heave to Ward kept the run from scoring, and the catcher's quick-thinking throw to Delani Sullivan caught Redmon sneaking to second.
“Defense was solid. I don't think we made any errors, and several big plays,” Portwood said. “Pitching was good. Layne did a superb job. I didn't see any let-up in her tonight, just kept throwing, throwing, throwing.”
Eighth-grader Ava Collins also helped Ogle with a diving catch in right field to rob Addison Watson of extra bases in the sixth.
Great Crossing nursed a healthy lead throughout the night after scoring two runs in each of the first and third frames.
Sullivan reached on an error, Lookadoo walked and Holbrook sacrifice bunted to set up Clay's two-run single out of the gate.
All the third-inning noise ensued with two out. Holbrook singled and Clay walked ahead of Ogle's bases-clearing double to the left field wall.
“It took us a little while to get going, but we stayed focused and we stayed in tune,” Portwood said. “We're trying to preach stay out of your own head. That's usually our worst enemy. Bianca and Camryn and some others finally came out of it tonight and got the bats going. Hitting 's a mental game, and if you let it eat at you, it'll eat at you.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
