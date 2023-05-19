Great Crossing collectively didn't appear as fine-tuned or detail-oriented Wednesday night as the team that had a table at Kentucky high school softball's top-10 banquet all season.
One notable exception: Delani Sullivan, who was locked in from start to finish in the Warhawks' initial win-or-else game.
The University of Kentucky-bound center fielder twice pounced on Franklin County's first pitch in the 41st District semifinals, first for a two-run double in the first inning and later a bases-clearing triple in the third, providing the Warhawks' needed cushion in a 13-8 victory.
“I've always been a first pitch hitter,” Sullivan said. “I was really seeing it well tonight, so I just took it as an opportunity.”
Sullivan also took away runs with her glove and her arm.
She elevated against the center field wall to whisk a potential home run away from Rylee Warner in the top of the first.
In the fifth, Sullivan threw on the run to catcher Kendall Meade to nail runner Avery Lofton at the plate and stop a Flyer rally. And an inning later, she timed a dive in shallow right center perfectly to rob Baylee Spickard of extra bases.
Overall, though, Great Crossing (26-4) had to grind out its third win of the spring that wasn't a pushover against Franklin County (12-17).
“It's a good thing that we can win and we're disappointed about it,” GC coach Heath Sutton said. “We're disappointed about how we won.”
Ashtyn Holbrook (three-run homer, single) and Ryann Livingston (two doubles) joined Sullivan as repeat hitters for Great Crossing.
That staved off two no-doubt blasts by Franklin County freshman Camryn Kelly and the Flyers' matching total of 11 hits.
Brenna Parker cooled the Franklin County bats when it mattered most, striking out 11.
GC survived and advanced to Thursday's championship game after press time, also on its home turf against Western Hills.
“When we show up at the field, we just need more focus,” Sullivan said. “Our warm-ups, we didn't bring what we should have. That carried into the game. We were just slow picking up. If we bring more energy in the first inning, we'll do better.”
The Warhawks were all business in their first foray at the plate.
After Camryn Lookadoo's leadoff walk, Holbrook and Sullivan teed off against consecutive first offerings from Kelly Wiard for a single and double to right. Sullivan's smash made it 2-0.
Franklin County answered with a two-run double from Warner in the third, and it remained 3-2 until Great Crossing fashioned seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Livingston hustled out a bloop double and scored on a ground out by Ellie Hoover. An error, hit batter and walk set the stage for Sullivan's rip into the right center field gap.
“The bases were loaded. We weren't down, but our energy was down,” Sullivan said. “I felt like we needed that to pick ourselves back up.”
Meade followed with an RBI single, and Emma Sutton's ground ball produced a throwing error to push home an additional run.
Aubrey Green and Lookadoo each had a base hit ahead of Holbrook's bomb in the fifth.
“It's about making adjustments at the plate. We faced her last time we played them, and we had the same results as last time,” Sutton said. “We've got to be able to adjust, because a good team's not gonna let you hang around like that while you're adjusting. I don't know if it was the win-or-go-home pressure or what it was, but definitely not the postseason mentality that we're looking for right now.”
Kelly crushed a two-run blast and a three-run missile in consecutive innings, the latter with two out in the sixth.
After another hit and a wild pitch, Parker retired the final four Flyers.
Great Crossing has advanced to the 11th Region in all three years of its existence, but the expectations have been highest this year thanks to a lengthy parade of wins over fellow top contenders and past tormentors.
“Not worried. That's not the team we are,” Sutton said. “That's not the team we've been all season. Seniors, they're feeling it a little bit. Things are coming to an end, and I know that's tough mentally.”