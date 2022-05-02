No-hit fever gripped the city this week, and Great Crossing softball was ‘no-no’ exception.
H.S. softball: GC on both ends of no-hit parade
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
- Updated
- Comments
With the game out of hand and the Warhawks' ace still recovering from a minor health scare, GC's gem was more like the no-hitters we've come to expect from Major League Baseball in the modern game.
Layne Ogle worked four innings without surrendering a base knock in a district date at Frankfort before passing the torch to Destiney Reed, who was up to the task in her three frames to close out a Thursday night to remember, 11-0.
“That was pretty neat. I'm proud of myself and my team. Destiney had a no-hitter as well,” Ogle said. “I'm really proud of her stepping up this year helping me out, and she did a really good job with that.”
It was the second no-hitter in as many seasons of GC's brief history. Brenna Parker goose-egged Bourbon County last spring on May 10.
Great Crossing (11-11) finished its combined masterpiece about 30 minutes after Scott County's Ada Little pitched a perfect game at Mercer County. Later in the evening, Emma Sutton spun a no-hitter in the Warhawks' junior varsity win. And one night earlier, Jacob Steele no-hit Frankfort on behalf of GC baseball.
Ogle struck out eight and gave up only one walk in her segment. Reed retired all nine batters she faced, including a pair of strikeouts.
“Layne's been pretty good the last couple nights,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “She's keeping the ball low and giving us an opportunity.”
Eight of the Warhawks' 10 hits went for extra bases, including home runs by Michalee Clay, Camryn Lookadoo and Bianca Ward. Clay also doubled twice and drove in three runs. Ward (2-for-4, RBI), Delani Sullivan (2-for-5, two RBI) and Ashtyn Holbrook also belted doubles. Ogle went 1-for-3 and knocked in a pair.
“I think we're right there. I think if we get the hitting down consistently, we're gonna be right there come postseason,” Ogle said. “Once hitting starts going, it's kind of contagious and the rest starts going.”
Great Crossing's season of ups and downs, albeit against top-flight competition, continued at the Birds Best Classic.
Ogle and GC went pitch-for-pitch with Brooke Gray and No. 1 Ballard until back-to-back home runs by Emory Donaldson and Mikayla Milby in the bottom of the fifth boosted the unbeaten Bruins (23-0) to a 3-0 triumph.
“In the Ballard game, I thought we played pretty well,” Portwood said. “We can't give up those big hits. We've got to make those routine plays on the defensive end. You can't not make those plays and expect to stay in the game with such a good program. You've got to get those chances when you can and put it away.”
Gray threw — you guessed it — a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts, including No. 500 in her career with two out in the seventh. Walks by Sullivan and Ward were the only speed bumps.
Ogle struck out four in 4 1/3 innings. Parker provided 1 2/3 innings of spotless relief with a pair of whiffs.
“If I could have those two pitches back, I think it potentially could have been a tight game,” Ogle said. “It is a lot of stress pitching those kind of games, but that's the kind of games I want. It's going to make me better. It's going to make our team better.”
GC bounced back Friday night with a 5-0 shutout of Pendleton County. Ogle tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts.
Three straight solid efforts were a sign that Ogle is back at full strength after she fainted on the field following the final out of a complete-game win Monday against Western Hills.
“I didn't get much sleep. It was prom weekend,” Ogle said. “I didn't eat enough before the game. I didn't stay hydrated, and my body kind of gave out on me. Definitely a wake-up call to make sure I eat and drink before the game.”
Reed ripped a two-run homer to left and broke the stalemate with PC in the top of the fourth. She is the seventh Warhawk to hit multiple balls over the fence this season.
Ogle, Sullivan, Brooke Miller and Riley McCallister added hits for GC. Ward knocked in two runs.
No. 5 Henderson County (19-1) which is undefeated against Kentucky opponents this spring, had the last word with a seven-run fourth to snag an 11-5 win in a topsy-turvy battle Saturday morning.
HC (Taylor Troutman, Julianna Hibbs and JaMaya Byrum) and GC (Sullivan and Ward) combined for home runs in a game that featured five lead changes.
Byrum's three-run blast to center chased Ogle and erased the Warhawks' final advantage of 5-4.
Sullivan was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base to lead Great Crossing. Holbrook and Reed had RBIs along with the two long-ball hitters.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
What is your favorite part of Kentucky Derby week?
You voted: