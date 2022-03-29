H.S. softball: Great Crossing back on track with win at Tates Creek
Two days after a troubling 12-run loss to start the season, Great Crossing jumped back on the horse and looked more like itself Thursday in an 8-5 softball win at 11th Region rival Tates Creek.
Haunted by three no-doubt home runs at Harrison County, GC held Tates Creek to one, took better advantage of its own opportunities with runners in scoring position and controlled the situation throughout.
The Commodores couldn't contain the upper third of the Warhawks' lineup.
Leadoff hitter Delani Sullivan, who hadn't been retired in either GC's scrimmage or its regular-season opener, stayed hot with three hits, including a double and a triple. Sullivan stole a base and scored twice.
Right behind the junior shortstop, Brooke Miller and Michalee Clay each went 2-for-4. Miller added an RBI and two runs scored, while Clay knocked in a pair.
Bianca Ward, Destiney Reed, Emma Sutton, Layne Ogle and Ashtyn Holbrook also contributed to a 12-hit attack for No. 11 Great Crossing (1-1). The hits by Ward, Reed, Sutton and Holbrook all went for extra bases.
Ogle knocked in two runs to help her own cause in the circle. The senior left-hander registered all but the final out for GC, surrendering six hits while charged with only one earned run. She struck out three and walked three.
Brenna Parker entered the game in the seventh and struck out the only batter she faced — Sophie Shelton, who represented the tying tun at the plate — to notch the save.
Sullivan's double, a walk by Sutton and Clay's RBI single up the middle immediately put the Warhawks in front.
Reed ripped a one-out double to center. Tates Creek (2-4) threw out Clay at the plate, but not before Miller scored to make it 2-0.
Ward walked and Reed reached base when Creek couldn't handle her sacrifice bunt attempt to trigger a four-run third.
Sutton doubled home courtesy runnr Mara Livingston. Ogle followed with a two-run single down the right field line. Holbrook's double made it 6-1.
Ogle retired eight consecutive Commodores between the first and third innings.
Sullivan's triple to left set the sixth inning into motion. Miller's single scored Sullivan, and Clay followed with a triple to right that increased the margin to 8-2.
Tates Creek again turned two to abbreviate that relay, cutting down another run at the plate, and Shaylin Lewis homered to christen the bottom of the sixth.
Mariah Morton's one-out double, sandwiched between two strikeouts by Ogle, triggered Tates Creek's last stand in the seventh. Peyton Plotts reached on an error and Lewis walked to set the table for a two-run single by Alyssa Henson.
Shelton ran the count to 2-2 against Parker before fanning to end it.
