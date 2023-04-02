After a six-inning, scoreless staredown with Lafayette in the 11th Region softball semifinals last spring, Great Crossing finally blinked.
Much of that inability to close the deal stemmed from the Warhawks' shortcomings at pushing runners across the plate from scoring position by any means necessary.
So preseason workouts — especially the ones forced indoors by the frequent cold rain — have centered around dropping the ball a yard or two in front of the plate as much as swinging for the fences.
“That's what we've been working on a lot, and I think we've gotten much better,” GC sophomore pitcher Brenna Parker said. “Every practice I'll be pitching to people, and they'll just be bunting.”
One such safety squeeze from an unlikely source broke another stalemate in the sixth inning and staked No. 24 Great Crossing to a 2-0 verdict over No. 9 Lafayette in a Thursday evening showdown.
With Parker pitching a gem but her Warhawks held to one hit on the evening, Ashtyn Holbrook revved up the offense with a triple down the right field line. Emma Sutton then took a pitch from Trinity Bridges off the shoulder to put runners at the corners with nobody out.
GC coach Heath Sutton asked No. 5 hitter Ashley Green to give up her turn, essentially, and put the ball on the ground to test Lafayette's defense.
The Generals initially pounced and looked Holbrook back to third but threw wildly to first, allowing Holbrook to scoot across the plate with an unearned run.
Kendall Meade's single through the middle provided an insurance run, and Parker worked a 1-2-3 seventh to punctuate a two-hit gem.
“We've been working a lot on the small ball side of things, because these type of games, that's a game-changer,” said first-year coach Sutton. “AG laid down a bunt. It caught them off guard over there. Then a bad throw here and we score our first run, and then you feed off that momentum.”
Great Crossing (2-0) avenged three losses to Lafayette (2-1) last season, two by shutout against Bridges.
Parker, who threw a no-hitter at Bourbon County as an eighth-grader but fought through a 5.91 ERA in 45 innings a year ago, struck out six and walked four.
“She pitched with ice in her veins that game. She's put in the work over the summer,” Sutton said. “She's got her confidence back, and she wants to be on the mound every game. Every inning she wants to be there. I think that's the big difference from last year to this year. The work that she's put in is paying off, and it's got her confidence where it needs to be.”
The Warhawks played error-free ball behind Parker with numerous gems, including Emma Sutton's stab of a line drive at first to end the first inning and Brooke Miller's diving denial of a ground ball in the seventh.
After GC ran into a double play on the bases to stymie an opportunity in the bottom of the second, Miller turned one with shortstop Camryn Lookadoo and Sutton to return the favor and douse Lafayette's next threat.
“I definitely didn't want to go down the middle. I didn't want to put anybody on base, so I had cut out walks as much as possible, and I had to trust my defense,” Parker said. “They make awesome plays, like Brooke at second, diving to make that play. They're amazing. It's nice to know that even if they hit it, my defense has my back. It's a team win.”
Meade's one-out single in the second was the only other hit for Great Crossing.
Lafayette's best chance to break it open came in the fourth, when Jenna Wells and Claire Cronan singled and Dani Brown walked to load the bases.
Parker got Olivia Planck on a bouncer at the feet at Lookadoo, who won the foot race to second base by a step to end the inning and keep it scoreless.
“Our defense this year, I put us up against any team in the state of Kentucky,” Sutton said. “That takes a lot of pressure off that circle. She can just throw the ball knowing she has that defense behind her. You come out and put on a defensive performance like that and I think it carries that momentum up to the plate.”
Parker retired the Generals in order to get through the fifth. In the sixth, she canceled walks of Wells and Brown by striking out Aniyah White and Bridges.
“They're a not a team to play around with. We were excited to play 'em," Parker said. “After our first game with Montgomery County, I was just trying to keep going, keep it spinning. I really do think it's confidence. I just need to pitch to my strength.”
Lafayette, which lost to Lexington Catholic in the 2022 region final after winning the title in '21, was picked second behind the Knights in the preseason coaches' poll.
Despite having University of Kentucky signees Lookadoo and center fielder Delani Sullivan in its lineup, GC was forecast fourth, one spot below Scott County.
“These girls once their momentum gets going, they're hard to stop. A win like that against a team that's put us out of the region, that sets the tone for the season. They don't take any win lightly, but that one there felt real good,” Sutton said. “They're excited. I'm excited. That's why we set it up this way. We aren't taking it easy. I think we play seven of the top 16 teams in the state. That's what they wanted. They don't want a weak schedule.”