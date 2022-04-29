H.S. softball: Great Crossing swings for fences in district sweep
Great Crossing softball's offense has been much like the arrival of consistent spring weather: Slow to develop, but everyone in the state knows it's only a matter of time.
Four home runs in two nights — including one in each game by junior leadoff hitter and University of Kentucky commit Delani Sullivan — powered the Warhawks to a pair of 41st District victories Monday and Tuesday.
GC erupted for six runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-1 rout of Western Hills, then came from behind to fend off Franklin County, 12-8.
“We've definitely been turning things around lately,” said Sullivan, who went 6-for-8 with eight RBI in the sweep. “I think our energy and everybody being supportive of it helps.”
Sullivan, Ashtyn Holbrook, Layne Ogle, Michalee Clay, Destiney Reed each belted a double to bolster an 11-hit barrage for GC (9-9, 3-0) against Western Hills (16-3, 3-1).
Great Crossing scored every run on the evening with two out, starting in the opening frame with an RBI single by Bianca Ward and a two-run double from Ogle, followed by the same sequence from Riley McCallister and Sullivan.
“Right out of the gate that takes a little pressure off,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “Unfortunately this year we've kind of been under that gun, so it feels good to start out that way. We kind of mellowed in the third and fourth, and then we brought it right back.”
The Warhawks added a run in the second when Holbrook led off with a walk and scored on a double by Clay.
Western Hills broke the shutout in the fifth on an RBI double by Lauren McGaughey, but Great Crossing got it back on McAllister's RBI single, followed by Sullivan's two-run drive to dead center.
“I thought it was at the fence. I didn't think it was a home run,” said Sullivan, a slap-style hitter who had never previously hit one out of the yard in a varsity contest. “We were just really energetic in the dugout. Everybody was playing together. It was just a fun game from the beginning all the way until the end. Everybody was ready for the district games.”
GC reached the mercy rule threshold when Reed's double plated Clay, who had reached on a walk.
The game was marred by a frightening scene right before the Warhawks' game-clinching at-bats when senior pitcher Ogle collapsed in the circle after the final out in the top of the sixth.
She appeared to never lose consciousness and was helped to the dugout, where she was treated for dehydration symptoms before being released to her family. Ogle threw a five-hitter and struck out five for her team-leading fifth win of the spring.
Ogle did not play in Tuesday's game. Teammates organized a prayer circle after their post-game huddle Monday.
“We hit one through nine, so that's very good to see, and Layne pitched a whale of a game,” Portwood said. “If we can get that going, we can do a lot of things offensively with the bats.”
McCallister and Ogle each went 2-for-4 with two RBI, joining Sullivan — who knocked in four — as repeat hitters.
Without its ace, GC needed four innings of one-hit relief from Reed to prevail on the road.
Clay and Ward joined Sullivan with home runs. It was the first bomb of the season for cleanup hitter Ward, who smashed seven last spring.
“This weekend the bats came alive. Seven, eight and nine are getting the job done. If we can get one through nine, that's hard to stop,” Portwood said.
“Maybe they've turned a corner. I noticed it this past weekend. They're kinda getting into the groove of things and starting to believe in themselves. That means a lot. They came out in warm-ups with a lot of energy.”
Great Crossing put up four runs to grab a 6-1 lead in the third. Ryann Livingston and Camryn Lookadoo sandwiched singles around a Sullivan double. Holbrook then reached on an error ahead of Ward's blast.
The Flyers (10-11, 2-2) countered with six in their half of their inning, punctuated by Madison Benassi's three-run homer for a 7-6 advantage.
RBIs by Lookadoo and Ward, who both knocked in three on the night, put GC back in front 8-7. Franklin County then tied it in the bottom of the fourth on a pair of errors.
Reed stymied the Flyers for the duration without the benefit of a strikeout. Clay's led off the fifth with a home run to supply GC with the lead for good.
McCallister and Livingston followed with back-to-back doubles, setting up another RBI single by Sullivan, who further padded the lead with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
“Hopefully that competition level we're playing is starting to pay off,” Portwood said. “I think that's helping with confidence. Assumption and Lafayette are really good teams, and I think they realize now that they can play with them.”
Livingston was a repeat hitter along with Sullivan and Ward while scoring three runs from the No. 9 hole for the Warhawks, who travel to Frankfort for another district clash Thursday.
GC hosts Ballard, Henderson County and Pendleton County in the Birds Nest Classic on Friday and Saturday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
