Dominated the competition

Great Crossing went home with the runner-up trophy after allowing only five runs in four wins at the Bob Jones round-robin in Madison, Alabama.

 Great Crossing Athletics graphic
Friday's severe weather in the deeper south wiped out a hefty portion of the opening-night slate of the 30th annual Bob Jones softball tournament in Madison, Alabama, and forced tournament organizers to rip up the traditional madhouse of a Saturday bracket in favor of a round-robin.
 

