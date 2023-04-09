Friday's severe weather in the deeper south wiped out a hefty portion of the opening-night slate of the 30th annual Bob Jones softball tournament in Madison, Alabama, and forced tournament organizers to rip up the traditional madhouse of a Saturday bracket in favor of a round-robin.
That didn't stop undefeated Great Crossing from carrying on a season-opening winning streak of historic proportions — even in this powerful softball community — and returning home with some significant hardware.
GC mowed through its four contests, one Friday as a concession to its long-distance travel and three more Saturday, and was presented with the second-place trophy by virtue of runs allowed in the event.
The Warhawks (9-0) waltzed to their wins by an aggregate score of 29-5. Silverdale Baptist Academy of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was the only team with a stingier side, giving up four runs to claim the title.
In only its third full season of competition, Great Crossing is now one win from tying the city's longest season-opening win streak in the era of KHSAA sanction. Scott County set that record with a 10-0 start in 2017.
After getting settled in with a 6-1 verdict over Boyd Buchanan on Friday, Great Crossing defeated a second Chattanooga school, Girls Prep, 7-1, in its Saturday morning opener.
GC took down a pair of Alabama foes to close out the trip, erupting for a 13-3 win over Etowah and blanking Hatton, 3-0.
Brenna Parker carried a no-hitter into the sixth and final frame of the finale before Dagen Brown broke up the bid. The sophomore right-hander settled for a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.
The Warhawks backed up the gem with single runs in the first, second and fifth innings.
Kendall Meade made the five-time state champion Hornets pay for an error on Delani Sullivan's game-opening ground ball and a walk of Ashtyn Holbrook with an RBI single.
Another miscue — this one on Parker's pop-up with two out — led to a triple by Sullivan and a 2-0 lead. Hatton turned a double play in the third and received a 1-2-3 fourth from Bradyn Mitchell before Sullivan singled, stole second and scored on an overthrow an inning later.
Riley McCallister doused Brown's base hit by throwing to Camryn Lookadoo for the out as the Hornets tried to stretch it into a double. A strikeout and a ground ball to Lookadoo sealed the shutout.
Meade and Sullivan each capped a red-hot weekend by going 2-for-3 in the finale. Ryann Livingston added a double.
Sullivan (3-for-4, two RBI, four runs scored), Lookadoo (2-for-4, four RBI) and Holbrook (3-for-3, three RBI) all homered to headline a 15-hit arsenal against Etowah.
A five-run top of the fifth broke open a 2-1 tussle with the GPS Bruisers. Holbrook and Sutton homered in the inning. Sutton's was a two-run blast after a single by Meade. Sutton, who had three RBI in the contest, was a repeat hitter along with Holbrook.
Fast starts were the rule throughout the weekend, and GC started that trend with three in the top of the first against Buchanan. Doubles by Sullivan and Holbrook tucked around a walk for Lookadoo made it 2-0. Meade's single padded the lead.
Holbrook hammered another RBI double to make it 4-1 in the second. After Reed's one-out single in the fifth, Sullivan smashed a home run to account for the final margin.
Sullivan was a perfect 4-for-4 with three doubles and the homer. Meade added three hits, Holbrook two and Lookadoo, Reed and Livingston one each to make it a dozen.