A freshman stole the show on Great Crossing softball's senior night, and of course absolutely nobody complained.
Ashtyn Holbrook mashed Franklin County to the tune of four hits and six RBI in five innings of an 11-1 rout Wednesday, keeping the Warhawks (12-11, 5-0) unbeaten in the 41st District with only a showdown at second-place Western Hills to go.
“I was really confident when I went up to the plate this time,” Holbrook said. “I've been practicing in my garage for the past couple of weeks, and it's really helped me with my offense. I wanted it bad. I wanted to crush 'em.”
Holbrook and the two University of Kentucky-bound juniors hitting ahead of her in the lineup did that repeatedly.
Delani Sullivan (3-for-4, three runs scored) and Camryn Lookadoo (3-for-3, walk, three runs scored) combined with Holbrook for 10 of the Warhawks' 14 hits. Holbrook's fourth-inning double was the only extra-base knock.
“That was a good one. It felt like one through nine, base hits, solid shots,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “Ash was on fire. I've never seen anything like it. I gave her the green light 3-and-0. She's got pop and speed too, so that helps with the madness. If I can get all that going at once, then we're good.”
GC's honored its battery of pitcher Layne Ogle and catcher Bianca Ward, utility player Michalee Clay and Bella Freeman, who is out for her senior season due to injury, in an emotional pre-game ceremony.
Clay, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI to increase her team-leading total in the latter category to 24, can especially empathize with Freeman. The 2020 COVID-cancelled season and a fractured spine last spring took away half her high school career.
“I'm just getting back in the groove, just being able to go up there with confidence and know that I'll be able to hit the ball,” Clay said. “I've just been kinda in my head thinking I'm gonna hurt myself again.”
Ogle scattered six hits over the five-inning route, pitched herself out of some early jams and made adjustments to flabbergast the Flyers (11-15, 2-4) as the night wore on. She struck out three.
“She struggled a little bit at the beginning. I think it was just emotion,” Portwood said. “It takes a while to get the tears out of your eyes and get loosened up, but after that she settled in. We mixed it up the second time through, throwing it inside and squeezing the hands a little bit, so it worked.”
Shakeira Wheeler's leadoff single and an RBI double from Rylee Warner gave Franklin County a short-lived lead out of the gate.
Back stormed the Warhawks. Sullivan, Lookadoo and Holbrook lashed out consecutive singles to tie it. After Ward was a hit by a pitch to load the bases, Clay knocked in two with a seeing-eye single to center. Ogle capped the four-run inning with a sacrifice fly.
”It feels good, because it scores runs,” Holbrook said of hitting behind the team's two top stars. “We've all communicated a lot more, like team bonding, and the competition we've faced has definitely made us better.”
Ogle stranded a total of five Flyers on base in the second and third innings while the Warhawks gradually stretched their advantage.
Lookadoo singled with two out, stole second and scored on Holbrook's hit to make it 5-1 in the second.
Two innings later, Riley McCallister's walk flipped the lineup card to set up the single-single-double sequence from the upper third.
Clay kept it rolling with an RBI single for a 9-1 cushion.
Singles by McCallister and Sullivan pushed it to 10-1 in the fifth. Lookadoo then walked ahead of Holbrook's fourth hit to invoke the mercy rule.
“Just getting to know that our senior season's coming to an end and just feeling all the emotions of not being with my team next year, it's all getting real, but we're still going out here and having fun,” Clay said. “All the district wins are big, and the way that this team plays together means a lot.”
