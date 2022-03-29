H.S. softball: Hot streak on a cold weekend for Lady Cards
Speed, both in terms of velocity from the circle and station to station on the basepaths, is bringing back memories of the not-so-old times for Scott County softball.
SC breezed through three shutout victories in temperatures barely above freezing at the Cardinal Classic this weekend. The Lady Cards pulled away late from Ryle, 5-0, on Friday evening before overpowering Louisville Eastern, 15-0, and Altamont, Illinois, 11-0, Saturday at Great Crossing Park.
“The chemistry with the girls plays a big part on this team,” said senior Kenley Ison, who was behind the plate for all three games and belted three doubles in the tournament. “We all get along well. We all cheer each other on. I think that alone makes a team separate from every other team.”
Five consecutive wins match the longest winning streak for Scott County (5-1) since May 2-10, 2019. It's also the first time the Lady Cards have served up three straight shutouts since March 23-31 in their third state championship season of 2018.
Freshman left-hander Ada Little hasn't allowed a run since an opening-night loss to Madison Central. She struck out 13 in a five-inning two-hitter against Ryle, then mowed down five from Eastern to counter five walks over three innings in her encore.
Unseasonable temperatures made it tough for Little to grip the slippery new ball early in each game, but a little help from the dirt in the circle and some creative calls from coach Billy James helped her settle into a groove.
“The other day when we played and it was really cold, she had a problem spinning it, and it was colder (this weekend),” James said. “We threw a lot of change-ups, a lot of curveballs, some riseballs here and there.”
SC gave its ace a break in the finale and went with Taylor Reid, who scattered four hits through four scoreless innings, striking out five.
Timely hits and aggressive base running provided plentiful support for both Cardinal hurlers. Ison and Little each went 2-for-3 and combined for four RBI against the Raiders.
Ison twice narrowly missed a home run against Ryle's Maddie Goddard. She doubled to the wall in left field in the third inning, setting up an RBI single to score courtesy runner Addison Langley and break a scoreless tie.
“The wind's blowing in. I thought it if it wasn't, it would have been out,” Ison said. “I spent an hour and a half two nights ago in the cages after going 0-for-3, and then this today.”
Her bases-clearing bash to the same spot was the centerpiece of a four-run fourth.
Delaney Vaughn and Kayleigh Bell had singles in the inning. Jenna McMillan also notched an RBI fielder's choice on a two-strike squeeze bunt prior to Ison's rip.
“That was big,” James said of McMillan's all-or-nothing play. “When Jenna got down to first base, she said, 'I was shaking like a leaf.' I said if you can perform under those circumstances, everything else is gravy.”
Little took a no-hitter into the fifth, then pitched around the Raiders' two singles in that frame by striking out the side for the third time to slam the door.
“She was on a roll,” Ison said. “She barely missed any spots.”
Saturday was no contest thanks to six SC runs in the first inning, five in the second and four in the third for the quick finish. Ison and Karsyn Preston each went 2-for-3.
Bell had a hit, drove in three runs and scored three. The KHSAA approved her transfer from Frederick Douglass, where she batted .413 as a junior last spring, on Friday. She joins Ison, McMillan and Ellie Price as seniors in the starting lineup.
“She hit a home run off Ada in districts last year. It was to right field. I haven't forgotten it,” James said. “She's a big bat.”
Reid, Vaughn and McMillan joined Preston and Ison with doubles against Eastern.
Eight runs snapped a scoreless tie in the second inning against Altamont. Vaughn's double was the only hit in a rally that featured six walks and three errors.
Vaughn was 2-for-2 with a double in the finale. Bell, Ison and Reid each knocked in a run.
Six stolen bases on the weekend, combined with the Cards' successful small-ball tactics, are giant steps from last spring.
“We're definitely faster,” James said. “We've got a little bit of experience this year with the seniors and with Kayleigh Bell coming on.”
The Cards will play Thursday at Pleasure Ridge Park before traveling to Florida, to play a series of games over spring break.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
