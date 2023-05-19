LEXINGTON — Ada Little spun a perfect game through the regulation seven innings Monday night and still had a no-hitter intact after nine frames of an unforgettable 42nd District softball semifinal staredown.
Neither Scott County nor Frederick Douglass could score a run to relieve everyone's blood pressure, though. And somewhere during a break in the drama, Little found the Lady Cardinals' lone senior, Delaney Vaughn, and put the pep in her step everyone on both sides of the fence needed.
“Ada told me, 'I'm gonna give you all I got,' so that just clicked in my brain,” Vaughn said, her voice trailing off. “I don't mean to get emotional, but at one point tonight I thought I was done, because I'm done with softball forever. This is the last I've got of everything. So when Ada told me that, I was like, 'All right, I've gotta do something.'”
After a 2 1/2-hour parade of empty SC retreats from the batter's box with multiple runners on base, Vaughn delivered a frozen rope to left field for the biggest hit of her career, saving the Cards' season with a 1-0 win and ensuring at least two more opportunities to put on that cherished uniform.
The sixth hit was the charm for No. 18 Scott County (16-8) and Little, whose sensational one-hitter featured 20 strikeouts, one shy of Kennedy Sullivan's school record in another 10-inning grind against Male during the Cardinals' third KHSAA championship season of 2018.
“I know I can trust her every time the ball goes to third or she's up at the plate,” Little said of Vaughn. “I told her I was gonna do everything for her. We all had to put out heart out on the line for her.”
Little outdueled the Broncos' Chloe Hartlep, who matched goose eggs for nine innings and was a far cry from the pitcher SC smacked around in 12-1 and 14-0 wins during the regular season.
Hartlep struck out a dozen in her own right before her seventh walk and back-to-back base knocks finally put Scott County over the top.
“Maybe we (underestimated) them,” Vaughn said. “We've seen Chloe this would be our third time now. Maybe we thought she would let up how she has in previous games. Myself included, we thought she'd let up, and she didn't, and I think we had a hard time adjusting to her continuing to hit her spots.”
Unsung as the No. 4 seed and visiting team on the neutral field at Henry Clay, Frederick Douglass (11-12) thrice had chances to break through against the otherwise untouchable Little and put Scott County on the ropes.
Hannah Lefever watched a 3-2 pitch just off the outside corner to end Little's bid for her second career perfect game with one out in the eighth inning, Little roared back and struck out consecutive Broncos looking.
Chloe Hartlep drew a free pass with two out in the ninth before Little fanned Avery Hartlep to continue the stalemate.
The loudest and scariest threat from Douglass was Jordan Bowman's triple to the right field fence with one out in the 10th. That erased the no-hitter — Little threw three a year ago, including Bryan Station in the district championship.
With all margin for error gone, Little logged her final strikeout against Lefever before slapping down a shot from Kadynce Sanders and firing to Taylor Reid at first base for the escape.
“A win will always be better in the books,” Little said. “It was about wanting to win rather than pouting over a no-hitter.”
Douglass finally blinked after that, beginning with Lauren Jones' leadoff walk. Karsyn Preston then hit a line drive off Hartlep's midsection, giving Scott County two on base for the fifth time on the evening.
Vaughn ripped Hartlep's next offering into the green to give SC the edge in its fifth one-run nail-biter against Douglass over the past four seasons.
“I don't even know what to say. What just happened?” Vaughn said. “I step in the box and I'm thinking, 'Base hit, base hit, base hit.' She throws me an inside pitch, so I just take it and go.”
Little sliced a payoff pitch down the left field line for a leadoff single in the first inning.
Scott County's other hits prior to the winning rally were a seeing-eye single by Reid and bunts by Makiah Jackson and Kelbi Hastings.
Vaughn walked, reached on an error and twice was retired with runners aboard in her earlier plate appearances.
“I thought she was gonna make it happen a couple innings before that when she was up to bat. I felt she was gonna do something,” SC coach Mike Wagoner said. “She's been coming back and getting better the second half of the season. She wanted it being the only senior on the team. She didn't want it to end tonight, and I'm so proud of her for doing it.”
The Cardinals went down in order only twice, in the third and ninth innings.
Douglass saw no such glimmers against Little, whose fastball was thumping catcher Jalynn Blair's mitt from the outset on a week's rest.
Scott County's three games at the Best in the West tournament in Bowling Green were rained out after last Monday's 5-4 win over Great Crossing.
“I definitely felt like a lot of things were working for me. I prepared really well this past week,” Little said. “I brought a lot of what happened in Great Crossing to the field, and it really showed. I trusted everybody, and although it didn't get put in play at the beginning, I knew that if it did, my defense had me no matter what.”
The Broncos' first six hitters went down on strikes. Douglass didn't even make contact until Riley Baker ripped a line drive into foul territory down the right field line to open the third inning.
Maddie Skibo made a sensational diving catch. She handled two later chances with ease, as most of Douglass' swings were late and in that direction.
“Ten innings, one hit? Unbelievable. The rainout this weekend certainly helped her,” Wagoner said. “They made us play, I was hoping not to pitch Ada that much tonight, looking ahead a little bit, but you don't want to do that either. They've got a lot of fight.”
So does Vaughn, who has emerged from an early-season slump to trail only Little in the Cards' lineup with 18 RBI.
“It’s amazing. The biggest thing that I’ve loved about this is it’s not all on me,” Vaughn said. “There’s people out here I know they’re gonna do their job, so I can do mine. In previous years it’s felt like a lot of pressure was on me. I don’t feel that this year, because I’ve got an amazing pitcher and an amazing eight that’s behind me and an amazing 10 that are on the lineup to do their job so I can do mine.”
Little and the Cards received an extra day of rest after the marathon when Tuesday’s semifinal between Henry Clay and Bryan Station was pushed to Wednesday due to weather. The title game was Thursday after press time. Scott County looked to extend its championship streak to 17 years.
Regardless of the outcome, the Cards will play in next week’s 11th Region tournament, hardly a foregone conclusion for most of an anxious Monday.
“We kind of overlooked them a little bit, and we definitely should’ve had a better mindset coming into tonight,” Little said. “But you know, a win’s a win.”