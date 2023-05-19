Celebrate good times

Scott County senior Delaney Vaughn jubilantly rushes to celebrate with her teammates after her 10th inning base hit knocked in the only run of a 1-0 district softball semifinal victory over Frederick Douglass.

 Kal Oakes
LEXINGTON — Ada Little spun a perfect game through the regulation seven innings Monday night and still had a no-hitter intact after nine frames of an unforgettable 42nd District softball semifinal staredown.
 

Tags

Recommended for you