It has taken Scott County sophomore pitching phenom turned left-handed slugger Ada Little three games to double her home run total of one from all of last season.
That seems like bad news for the rest of the 42nd District and 11th Region, which was already going to encounter enough trouble trying to make contact with her nearly 70 mile per hour fastball. Baseball's equivalent is the cusp of triple digits.
Add the consistent line drives and warning track-or-better power from veteran middle infielders Karsyn Preston and Lauren Jones, among others, and the Lady Cards are off to a start reminiscent of the good ol' not-so-old days.
No. 20 SC has won its first three games out of the gate for the first time since 2019, one year after it won the program's third state title in a five-year run.
Mercy-rule routs of Mercer County, 10-0 at Lois Holmes Field on Monday, and Madison Southern, 16-3 in Berea on Wednesday, piggybacked last week's authoritative 13-2 trouncing of No. 13 Boyle County in style.
“We have high expectations for ourselves this season,” Little said. “We didn't like how we ended last year. That was a little motivation for everybody on the team.”
Little is leading by example. She was a combined 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI in the two latest victories.
Working the abbreviated five-inning route against Mercer County, the victim of her first varsity perfect game last spring, Little spun a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts against only one walk.
“I'd say that was one of my flaws of last year,” Little said. “I walked a few, and I gave them a runner on base. I'm trying to keep that down this year for sure.”
“She's in control. She's hitting spots. She's doing what she needs to do,” added Mike Wagoner, SC's first-year coach. “She's throwing the ball hard. I think she's added some speed this year even over what she had last year. She's in command when she's out there, and we love it.”
Scott County supported Little with single runs in the first, second and third frames before erupting for five in the fourth and hitting the run-rule threshold on Preston's two-run, two-out double an inning later.
It was the second extra-base hit of the evening for Preston, who knocked in three to match Little. Lauren Jones also doubled twice and drove home a run.
Aubrey Wigginton (2-for-4, two runs scored) joined the parade.
“We started out a little slow,” Wagoner said. “Once we got to the second and third time around, we started to put the bat on the ball.”
Eight of SC's nine starters had at least one of the Cardinals' 12 hits. Beth McIntyre and Delaney Vaughn each added an RBI.
It's an considerable climb from last season, when Scott County averaged a mere four runs per game and scored double digits in only nine of their 33 contests.
“We looked at my ERA last year, and we looked at what we need this year as a team if you compare it,” Little said. “We just have to average three runs a game, and if we do that (or more) I think we have a very good chance of winning most of our games.”
Little started the mauling of Mercer County with a no-doubter to the opposite field, some 20 to 30 feet beyond the fence in left.
“That was one of my big things this offseason,” Little said. “I wanted to contribute on both sides of the field. That's something I wanted to pick up for everybody, especially after (graduating) four of our players.”
Jones and Preston went the other direction and nearly left the yard to expand the Cards' advantage. McIntyre's ground ball plated Jones after a leadoff double off the right field wall and a wild pitch in the second inning.
In the third, with Little still working a no-hitter, Preston found that same section of fence and eventually scored on a line drive by Vaughn.
“I think somebody put a net up over the fence tonight,” Wagoner said. “We hit a couple shots to right field. I think the wind was blowing more toward that way and held 'em up a little bit. Of course Ada hit that big one to the opposite field.”
Little struck out the side in the fourth before the floodgates opened in the bottom of that frame. Singles by Taylor Reid and Wigginton early in the inning set the table for doubles from Little and Jones. Preston also had an RBI fielder's choice in the fracas.
Preston threw to Vaughn at third and erased Mercer's lead runner after back-to-back singles in the top of the fifth.
The Titans turned a double play that threatened to prolong the game, but Reid walked, Wigginton lined a single to left and Preston doubled to the same spot for the knockout punch.
“We followed up a good hitting night from the other night. I think our bats have really come around, and that's gonna help us out a whole lot,” Wagoner said. “We've got Lauren and Karsyn hitting it to the fence, but we've got some girls who can put the ball down and some girls who can get us extra bases. It's a good mix. As long as we can keep consistent at the plate doing those things, I think we're gonna be pretty successful.”
Bats stayed hot on a cool night down I-75. Preston went 4-for-5 with an RBI at Madison Southern. In addition to Little's homer, the trio of Jones, Vaughn and Kelbi Hastings each doubled and combined to knock in seven runs.
Makiah Johnson and Jalynn Blair each added an RBI. Jackson was 2-for-2 and scored three runs.
McIntyre gave Little a night off from the circle and allowed only one hit and no earned runs. She struck out four without a walk. SC scored seven in the top of the second to rip open a 3-2 game.