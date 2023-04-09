Cards claw back

Taylor Reid was player of the game for Scott County, which salvaged a win in its final game of the Bob Jones tournament at Madison, Alabama.

 Photo submitted

Between severe weather that shuffled the Friday schedule and Saturday format and a series of losses once that round-robin slate kicked in, Scott County's trip to the 30th annual Bob Jones tournament in Madison, Alabama, didn't go according to plan.

Being able to go out a winner in the final game before a 10-day spring break wound up as the best-case scenario, and SC took full advantage Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 verdict over Buckhorn of New Market, Alabama.

