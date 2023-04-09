Between severe weather that shuffled the Friday schedule and Saturday format and a series of losses once that round-robin slate kicked in, Scott County's trip to the 30th annual Bob Jones tournament in Madison, Alabama, didn't go according to plan.
Being able to go out a winner in the final game before a 10-day spring break wound up as the best-case scenario, and SC took full advantage Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 verdict over Buckhorn of New Market, Alabama.
Scott County (7-3) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to erase an early one-run deficit. Taylor Reid did the rest from the circle and kept the Lady Bucks at bay until the 90-minute time limit.
Reid allowed only three hits over the five-inning route. She struck out four and walked only one.
The junior also had one of SC's two hits in the contest. Katie Stevens immediately backed It up with the other, a two-run single in the decisive fourth inning.
Kelbi Hastings' sacrifice bunt plated an additional run to give the Lady Cards a 3-1 advantage. Belle Banner and Beth McIntyre each walked earlier in the inning to ignite Scott County.
Buckhorn (9-5) sandwiched back-to-back base hits around a stolen base to cut the deficit in half with two out in the fifth, but Makiah Jackson tracked a fly ball in left field to slam the door.
After entering the tournament at 6-0 on the season, Scott County dropped decision to its first three Alabama opponents in the restructured event.
SC fell 3-0 to the Huntsville Lady Panthers on Friday, then absorbed defeats of 9-1 from Madison County and 8-3 at the hands of Ardmore prior to its breakthrough win.
Karsyn Preston's double was the only hit against Huntsville, whose Katie Schuler struck out nine and issued no free passes in the four-inning format.
Huntsville scored all its runs in the bottom of the third, when Schuler led off with a single and the Panthers took advantage of five walks.
Mari Hubbard had the only other hit against SC's Ada Little. McIntyre took over in relief and registered the final out.
Schuler struck out the first six Lady Cards before Reid reached on an error to start the third. Hastings bunted Reid to into scoring position to end the inning, but the Panthers pounced on Jackson's bunt to keep the contest scoreless.
Preston doubled in the fourth.
Madison County of Gurley, Alabama, made quick work of SC with five runs in the bottom of the first, three more in the second and one in the fourth. The Cards broke the shutout in the fifth when Stevens reached base by virtue of catcher's interference and courtesy runner Banner scored when the Tigers booted a grounder by Preston.
Little was 2-for-3 for SC's only hits of the game against Gracyn Spicer, who struck out eight and walked two and was charged with only the unearned run.
McIntyre relieved Little after one inning and pitched the final three frames.
The two combined for four strikeouts. None of the four runs scored against McIntyre were earned.
SC jumped out with three runs in the top of the first against Ardmore. Preston and Jones walked ahead of McIntyre's home run to center.
Ardmore etched eight in reply without an answer.
Hits remained hard to come by, with only Preston and Jalynn Blair backing up McIntyre's bomb.