LEXINGTON — With three-fourths of its talented starting infield hobbled by an assortment of injuries early in the season, Great Crossing softball's 11-day break after its short, busy spring trip to Alabama seemingly fell at the right time.
The only problem Wednesday evening for the Warhawks was that their bats – responsible for a .330 team batting average and seven home runs through the first nine games – stayed on vacation for seven more innings.
Trinity Bridges of No. 8 Lafayette fired a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts, blanking No. 24 Great Crossing, 9-0, in a battle of 11th Region championship hopefuls.
She is the first hurler ever to shut out Great Crossing, which scored at least one run in each of its first 40 games as a program.
Bridges also belted a three-run home run for Lafayette (10-4), which pounded out 13 hits and bounced back from a loss to district rival Lexington Catholic the previous night.
Delani Sullivan's third-inning double to the wall in left field was the only hit for Great Crossing (4-6).
Brooke Miller was hit by a pitch and Ashtyn Holbrook walked to extend that two-out rally, but Bridges buckled down and struck out Bianca Ward to escape with the bases loaded.
GC left six aboard in all, but Bridges' occasional bouts of wildness evaporated down the stretch. She retired the final 10 Warhawks in order, including the final six on strikes.
It was Lafayette's sixth shutout victory of the season and the Generals' fourth in their past five games.
Aniyah White was 3-for-4 from the leadoff slot to set the pace for Lafayette. Kaileigh Brooks belted a home run and a double. Madi Johnson and Leah Holland joined Brooks and Bridges with two hits apiece. Johnson matched Bridges with three RBI.
Bridges benefited from four runs in the bottom of the first, even after GC erased a leadoff single when Ward threw out White on an attempted steal of third.
Claire Cronan walked and Bridges singled ahead of Brooks' RBI double. Johnson's single and a subsequent throwing error made it 3-0.
Holland knocked in another run with a base hit before Layne Ogle struck out Isabelle Rochemont and coaxed a fly ball from Olivia Planck to end the commotion.
Ward was stranded after a leadoff walk in the second when Bridges struck out three in succession. GC catcher made another throw to Lookadoo at third to nail a runner and end the bottom of that inning, but not before Johnson's base hit pushed home White, who doubled to open the frame.
Lookadoo and Destiney Reed walked in the fourth but were left in place on an inning-ending comebacker to Bridges in the circle. The junior righty didn't allow another Warhawk on base.
Bridges' no-doubter over the wall in left field upped the advantage to 8-0 in the fourth after another hit by White and a bunt single from Cronan.
Freshman reliever Brenna Parker held Lafayette to one run and three hits over the final 2 2/3 innings. Parker and Ogle each struck our two.
Brooks' first-pitch solo blast christened the bottom of the sixth and capped the scoring.
It was the season debut for Lookadoo, who is one of GC's two junior commits to the University of Kentucky along with Sullivan.
Great Crossing didn't have time to soothe its wounds: It made the short trip to Scott County for the Battle of the Birds on Thursday evening after press time.
