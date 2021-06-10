BEREA — With three of the state’s consensus top eight teams embroiled in the 11th Region softball tournament, Great Crossing not getting through to the KHSAA state tournament was a realistic outcome by any honest, dispassionate assessment.
Getting mercy-ruled in the semifinals was a stone wall no player, coach or fan saw coming.
Kept unsteady in their hitting shoes by Lexington Catholic eighth-grader Abby Hammond, with pitching and defense put on the ropes and hampered by mistakes unseen all season, GC fell 12-2 in six innings Monday night at Madison Southern High School.
The largest previous margin of defeat all spring for No. 6 Great Crossing (23-8): Three runs against reigning state champion Male, in the season-opener, and that was a tie game until the top of the seventh inning. Every other loss was a one or two-run squeaker against a highly regarded opponent.
“That’s called handing it to you,” GC coach Jeff Portwood. “We thought we were prepared. I think we played tight. I think we came out tight. We started out on the hill (pregame) very loose, and by the time we made it out here, we were tight.”
Lexington Catholic (28-4) never trailed after breaking the ice with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Sara Prisinzano’s two-run home run an inning later made it 4-1. It was too steep a hill to climb against Hammond, who was responsible for the lion’s share of the No. 7 Knights’ 18 shutouts during the season.
Hammond scattered six hits, struck out eight and walked two. All-tournament selections Delani Sullivan and Nani Valencia, each 2-for-3, were the only repeat hitters for Great Crossing.
“I knew their pitching was good,” Portwood said. “We’d done some scouting on them, and kind of like us, the top four hitters were dangerous.
“We knew that. But they hit one through nine tonight.”
Eight players contributed to Lexington Catholic’s 12 hits, led by Prisinzano, who also belted a double and went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Ava Emmert was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Emily Lammers also had two hits and scored twice.
Four walks and two errors contributed to the Knights’ offensive windfall. How much of an anomaly are the dozen runs? Only 7th Region champion Ballard, in a 9-8 win, scored more than half that many at Great Crossing’s expense.
“I think we were tight in every position, and you can’t play that way with these teams against this level of competition,” Portwood said. “Some of that comes with youth.”
It stayed scoreless through the first inning, but both halves of that frame were cautionary tales for the Warhawks.
Hammond opened the game with a rare strikeout of GC leadoff hitter Camryn Lookadoo. After Sullivan singled sharply, Knights’ shortstop Hannah Carlisle handled a hard-hit ball by Bianca Ward to start a 6-4-3, inning-ending double play.
Ella Emmert was nicked by a 3-0 pitch to get the Knights started. Layne Ogle worked from behind in the count to get the next two Catholic hitters before Ava Emmert’s single kept the inning alive. Carlisle popped put to Valencia at first base to quell that threat.
Ogle struck out two in the second, but Prisinzano and Sophia Huff sandwiched those with walks, and Ella Emmert exacted the toll with a two-run double to center.
GC got a run back in the third when Ogle drew a leadoff walk and Lookadoo’s two-out double plated courtesy runner Ashtyn Holbrook.
Lammers’ leadoff single set the table for Prisinzano’s two-run blast to center in the bottom of the inning.
Brenna Parker took over in the circle at that point, making it a battle of pitchers who attended middle school this year. She struck out four in her 2 2/3-inning stint but was sabotaged by four unearned runs.
The Warhawks put a runner on base in both the fourth and fifth innings but couldn’t get either past second. Hammond pitched around Valencia’s single in the fourth by striking out the side.
“You’ve got to come ready to play, and if you don’t, this is what happens,” Portwood said.
And the Knights continued to pour it on.
Lydia Kennedy made it 5-1 in the fourth when she singled, scampered to second on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on an errant pickoff throw.
Ava Emmert’s double preceded a sharp single by Prisinzano to create a 6-1 lead after five.
GC’s most decorated senior, a current young star and another who’s waiting in the wings provided signs of life in the sixth, when the Warhawks moved the tying run to the on-deck circle.
Sullivan led off with a single, stole second and scored on a double in the final at-bat of Valencia’s stellar, six-year high school career.
Eighth-grade pinch hitter Emma Sutton smacked her first varsity hit to continue the resurgence before a caught-stealing and Hammond’s final strikeout of the evening swept it under the rug.
“We got some production out of some of them at the top of the order, one or two at the bottom,” Portwood said. “Emma came in and got us a big hit, trying to rally us there at the end.”
Huff, Lammers, Carlisle, Prisinzano and Ariel West each had hits while Lexington Carholic batted around in the bottom of the sixth to put it away. The walk-off run scored on a wild pitch.
Portwood had only seen one other 10-run loss in his coaching career — in the “if” game of the 2014 state tournament, when McCracken County defeated Scott County. SC bounced back with a 7-6 victory to take the first of the three state titles.
Expectations are the same at Great Crossing, but all four region semifinalists will return most of the players from their 2021 rosters.
“That’s the scary thing about it is it doesn’t get easier next year,” Portwood said. “How it turned out tonight is unfortunate, but we’ll be back at it next year with a little more hunger hopefully.”
