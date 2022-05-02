H.S. softball: Little is Miss Perfect to start SC's winsome weekend
Even though it's one of the rarest accomplishments on the diamond, the question about Scott County freshman softball ace Ada Little throwing a no-hitter wasn't so much if as when.
The even more precious gem of a perfect game requires razor-sharp control that Little admittedly lacked last spring as an eighth-grader. But Thursday night in Mercer County, against an over-matched opponent and armed with an ever-growing lead, Little was immaculate.
She struck out 17 and let nobody on base in an 11-0 rout of the Titans that triggered a satisfying weekend of three wins in four games for the Cardinals (15-7).
“I felt last year was a good year and it just didn't happen, and yesterday it did,” Little said. “I wasn't really thinking about it until the last inning when I looked on the scoreboard and it said zero hits.”
It took coach Billy James asking Little if she wanted to leave the game and preserve her arm for the weekend and the Birds Nest Classic for the big picture to come into view.
“She was throwing really hard. The funny thing is the sixth inning I gave her the option,” James said. “I said, 'Listen, you've gotta pitch the first game tomorrow. Do you want to stay in, or do you want to go out?' Initially she said, 'OK, I'll sit.' So I want to the umpire, changed it. We got out, and I turn and she's out there. So I think it kinda clicked.”
Little mowed down the first nine batters from Mercer County (4-13) by strikeout before the Titans went on a fourth-inning binge of bunt attempts. Little, catcher Kenley Ison and Jenna McMillan at third base all made plays to keep the hopes for history intact.
Aside from Little's handling of another bunt bid in the sixth, she retired the remainder swinging or staring.
“(No walks were) a big thing, because that's something I've done. Let's just say it's been more consistent this year. Last year I was getting into deep counts, but this year it's been a little different,” Little said. “The pop-ups, I owe my defense a lot there. They definitely gave it their all whenever I needed it the most.”
It was the first no-hitter by a Scott County pitcher since Nani Valencia, who later graduated from Great Crossing and is now a freshman reliever at the University of Minnesota, threw one against Henry Clay in the 2019 district playoffs.
Little also went 2-for-5 with three RBI. Jalynn Blair (3-for-4), Makiah Jackson (2-for-5, two RBI) and Ison (2-for-4) all were repeat hitters. Karsyn Preston and Kayleigh Bell each knocked in two runs.
The bats took center stage in the weekend round-robin. Scott County hit more home runs (four) in a span of about 16 hours than it had all season (three).
Delaney Vaughn's grand slam was the difference in a 5-1 Friday win over No. 21 Harrison County. It was her first shot out of the park since a preseason scrimmage.
“I think she's a 10-to-15 home run player. She tries to hit this (high) stuff,” James said. “Recently she's been trying to hit (lower in the zone), and I think that's the result of it. In (batting practice) we throw a bunch of those just so she sees it and learns to lay off. This weekend she did a pretty good job.”
Little singled, Ison walked and Bell reached on an error, all with two out, to set up Vaughn's bomb to center.
Bell had the other RBI and Little and Ison were repeat hitters for SC, backing up a two-hitter with six strikeouts and six walks from Little. Alllison Dye delivered both hits for the Fillies (20-8).
“I think I was kind of thinking about it a little bit more, but we came out with a win against a good team,” Little said.
Vaughn set off another bomb in Saturday's 13-6 win over Pendleton County, but it was trumped by two from an unlikely source.
Senior center fielder Ellie Price, whose seven prior hits on the season all were singles, went deep in each of her first two at-bats. Price only recently returned to a traditional right-handed stance after dabbling with a lefty slap-hitting style in hopes of breaking the slump.
So what brought on the sudden burst of power?
“That's a great question. I don't know. I haven't been hitting right-handed in practice either,” Price said. “Billy just told me he was gonna give me an opportunity to hit, and if I took it then I could keep hitting, so I did. I didn't want to get taken out.”
Price, Bell (2-for-3, two RBI), Little (2-for-4, RBI) and Vaughn led the 10-hit outburst as SC avenged a loss in another tournament a week earlier. Jackson and McMillan each added an RBI.
James informed Price before the game that she would be the Cards' flex player and promised her the one at-bat.
“I told her I'd give her an opportunity, because I think the seniors deserve opportunities, and that's what happened,” he said.
Little struck out four and scattered six hits after getting to rest her arm in the Friday nightcap. No. 5 Henderson County took full advantage of that break in pounding out an 11-1 victory. The Colonels cracked four doubles and triples.
Preston (double) and Bell and McMillan (singles) had the only hits for SC.
“I kind of knew what was gonna happen. Henderson County is very, very good,” James said. “They hit it well, and we know what we're gonna get when we throw our other pitchers. They're gonna put a lot of balls in play, and we can't make errors. We've got to be perfect, so that's part of it.”
All in all, Scott County, which travels to Bryan Station on Monday for a key district game, will take the weekend without complaint.
“Heck yeah, one ranked team was a good start, and then a revenge game,” Little said. “I had a feeling (the Pendleton County rematch) would be different. We hit the ball well today pretty much top to bottom.”
