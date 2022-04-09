H.S. softball: Little strikes out 16 in Florida victory
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Whether the game is being played at home, in Lexington, in Louisville or 10 hours away, one surefire statistical trend prevails for Scott County softball.
If both Ada Little's strikeout total and the Lady Cards' tally of hits are in double digits, they will be difficult to beat.
SC put those well-rounded skills on display Tuesday night in a convincing 10-2 win over Bayside of Palm Bay, Florida, evening the Cards' spring break ledger in the Sunshine State.
Little struck out 16 Bears, a season high for the freshman left-hander, and joined Karsyn Preston, Jalynn Blair and Delaney Vaughn with multiple hits for SC. Vaughn was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the 10-hit attack.
Bayside mustered only four hits and couldn't claw out an earned run against Little, who kept her walk total to a stingy two.
The victory put Scott County back on track after its five-game winning streak ended Monday in an 11-1 loss to DuPont Manual under the palms.
Eight runs in the top of the fourth inning erased a 1-0 deficit against Bayside.
Kenley Ison singled to left field and Little walked to ignite the rally.
Courtesy runner Maddie Skibo beat the Bears' throw to the plate on a grounder by Kayleigh Bell to pull the Cards even.
Bayside couldn't handle Vaughn's hot shot to shortstop, allowing the go-ahead run to score and opening the floodgates. The Bears committed another miscue on a ball hit by Jenna McMillan to make it 3-1.
Blair bashed a double to center field for an RBI, and Ellie Price followed with a sacrifice fly for an additional run.
SC scurried across the plate three more times with two out. Ison's second at-bat of the inning produced the Bears' third error. Little followed with a two-run double to left.
Little didn't need nearly that much wiggle room in the circle. She struck out the side in the second and third, with a pair of errors in the latter frame landing Bayside a short-lived lead.
In the fifth, Little struck out Rachel Barney and Haleigh Curry in succession to leave the bases loaded after singles by Isabella Raimondi and Erica Baker and a walk to Karlee Guerry.
Brooke Lemke's leadoff single proved harmless in the sixth, and an error, walk and wild pitch produced the only other Bayside run in the Bears' final go-round.
The Cards padded their advantage with single runs in the sixth and seventh. Blair walked and Preston singled ahead of a run-producing error. Vaughn's third hit led to an RBI on Blair's second to round out the scoring.
Blair scored twice and was credited with a pair of RBI along with Little.
In the opening showdown, Manual, mysteriously not ranked in the top 25 of the latest Kentucky coaches' poll but No. 3 in the state according to MaxPreps, scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a 3-1 game.
Serena Williams (2-for-3, three runs scored) was the lone repeat offender for the Crimsons, who extended their season-opening run to 10 consecutive wins before a 5-2 loss to Apopka, Florida, on Wednesday.
Manual reached Little for only five hits in 4 2/3 innings, but eight walks minimized the impact of nine strikeouts. Four SC errors resulted in all nine runs against Little being unearned.
Kylie Seraphine tallied three RBI for Manual to back up a two-hitter and 15 strikeouts from Emilia Clemons over the six-inning route.
Vaughn and Price produced the Scott County singles. The Cards also drew nine walks against Clemons.
SC left the bases loaded in the top of the first after walks by Preston and Little and Vaughn's hit. A walk and an error gave Manual a 1-0 edge in its initial raps.
After Clemons struck out the Scott County side in the second, a hit by Williams and a walk led to a two-out error and a 3-0 deficit.
The Cardinals took advantage of Clemons' wildness to make it 3-1 in the fourth. Taylor Reid and McMillan walked, and pinch runner Makiah Jackson took third and home on a pair of wild pitches.
Little escaped a fourth-inning mini-jam, stranding two before Manual fashioned four hits in its runaway rally. Seraphine's double and a single by Jewel Fentress were the knockout punches.
Manual scored two in the sixth against reliever Reid to invoke the mercy rule.
Scott County rounded out its southern swing Thursday after press time with a game against Gateway High School in Kissimmee.
The Cards will have a busy, challenging week upon their return. They'll travel to Henry Clay for a district game Tuesday and Tates Creek on Wednesday before home dates Thursday with Great Crossing and Friday in the district against Bryan Station.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Would you support a Bill that increases penalties for catalytic converter theft?
You voted: