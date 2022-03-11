H.S. softball: Local teams, players expected to shine in 11th Region
A plurality of 11th Region softball coaches expect Great Crossing and Scott County to continue Georgetown's trend of state-level individual talents and contending teams this spring.
In preseason voting that included nine of the 17 schools, four of the top nine players on the region's preseason watch list wear either Warhawk or Cardinal colors.
The left side of GC's infield, shortstop Delani Sullivan and third base Camryn Lookadoo, were placed No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in player preseason rankings. Both are juniors who have already committed to the University of Kentucky.
Scott County freshman Ada Little, who already flaunts a fastball in the upper 60s (equivalent to the high 90s in baseball) and threw the vast majority of innings for the Lady Cards last season, checks in at No. 7.
And GC senior catcher Bianca Ward, who recently committed to Spalding University in Louisville, is listed at No. 9 as the season gets underway.
Team polling also had a similar local flavor, with last year's four region semifinalists forecast to finish the 2022 campaign there as well after returning the bulk of their rosters. Great Crossing (23-8) is predicted second behind reigning champion Lafayette (31-9), while Scott County (16-18) sits fourth in the footsteps of Lexington Catholic (28-4).
The remainder of the top 10 team rundown,features Madison Central fifth, Bryan Station and Tates Creek tied for sixth and Frederick Douglass and Western Hills knotted in eighth, followed by Franklin County.
Tates Creek junior outfielder Peyton Plotts is touted as the top player in the region, with freshman pitcher Abby Hammond, who guided Lexington Catholic to the region title game last spring after a lengthy playoff dry spell, in second.
Leah Holland, a pitcher and power hitter for Lafayette, finished fourth in the balloting between Sullivan and Lookadoo. The other half of the Lady Generals' one-two junior punch in the circle, Trinity Bridges, is sixth.
Little landed in a tie for seventh with sophomore speedster Tinley Easton of Tates Creek, while Ward shared ninth with Franklin County sophomore Rylee Warner.
Twenty-eight additional players received at least one vote for top-10 consideration and were listed as honorable mention. Locals sharing that distinction are Great Crossing pitcher Layne Ogle and the Scott County trio of Delaney Vaughn, Lauren Jones and Karsyn Preston.
Sullivan batted .495 last season for Great Crossing, second on the team only to Nani Valencia (.512), now at the University of Minnesota.
She led the team with 48 hits, including 10 triples, and 41 runs scored. Sullivan also was a perfect 28-for-28 on stolen base attempts. Despite batting leadoff, her 16 RBI ranked fourth on the roster.
Lookadoo batted .465 with 40 hits, 38 runs scored, a team-best 13 doubles, four home runs and 31 RBI. She wasn't thrown out in 21 stolen base bids and struck out only twice in 98 plate appearances.
Ward belted seven home runs and drove in 22 runs while batting. She was one of five Lady Warhawks with 10 or more doubles. Additionally, Ward handled a pitching staff that spun a 2.57 ERA and struck out 176 against only 45 walks.
The left-handed Little exploded onto the scene for SC by ranking among the top 10 hurlers in the state with 282 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings.
She started 32 of the Lady Cards' 34 games, crafting an ERA of 2.30 while allowing less than a hit per inning with 156.
Ogle returns after chalking up a record of 11-5 with a 2.73 ERA in 21 starts as a junior. The southpaw struck out 88 in 97 1/3 innings while walking only 20.
Vaughn battled .351 with 16 RBI for Scott County. Jones and Preston are expected to take on enhanced roles for the Lady Cards, who graduated only three seniors after winning its 15th consecutive district championship and defeating Franklin County in the region quarterfinals.
Great Crossing opens the season with a demanding road swing of Harrison County, Tates Creek and Butler and Assumption before hosting Anderson County on March 31.
Scott County starts with a flurry of home games against Boyle County on March 21, district rival Douglass on March 22, and Ryle on March 25, followed by the opening segment of the Dan Cummins Classic at Great Crossing Park on March 26.
This season's softball Battle of the Birds is April 14 at SC. The Warhawks won last year's inaugural meeting, 4-2.
Local baseball starts almost a week earlier in a big way next Tuesday, March 15, when Scott County hosts Great Crossing.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
