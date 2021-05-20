Bianca Ward’s absence Wednesday evening due to concussion protocol removed a team-high six home runs and a defensive anchor behind the plate from Great Crossing’s softball lineup, just in time for a clash of titans against Assumption.
As might be expected from an iron-sharpened bunch that has soared to No. 8 in the state, the Warhawks found two other pieces of the puzzle ready, willing and able to step up.
Camryn Lookadoo’s 3-for-3 night in the leadoff spot included a game-tying home run in the third inning and a go-ahead double in the fifth.
And substitute catcher Kendall Meade’s heady hustle down the third-base line turned a sacrifice bunt to a double play in the seventh, sealing a 3-2 thriller over the No. 13 Rockets.
“She does have that power,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said of Lookadoo, a sophomore whose .509 batting average was embellished by only one previous homer. “We’ve been having home run derby out here for practice every day. It’s been kind of fun.”
Lookadoo matched a second-inning shot by Assumption’s Regan Monroe to pull GC (18-5) even.
“I hit it and looked at it and I was like, ‘I think that’s out.’ It felt solid,” she said.
In the fifth, Lookadoo followed Brooklynn Booth’s bunt single by ripping a two-strike pitch to the left field corner. She finished the return trip with the help of a passed ball and a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
Assumption (12-7) used an error and a sacrifice fly to score a sixth-inning run, then got a hit from Lacey Hughes to lead off the seventh.
That led to the bunt from Emily Speaker. Lookadoo charged from third, pounced and fired across the diamond to Booth for the out.
Hughes turned the corner and tried to take another base thinking the Warhawks had left third vacant, but Meade was on site to cradle the relay and slap down the tag with ease.
“I got on her pretty hard the first inning with the at-bat she had, but she’s off the hook now with that great play there,” Portwood said with a smile. “We worked on that all week, bunt coverages, who’s covering what, and she pulled it off to a T.”
Nani Valencia coaxed a fly ball after that to nail down her third save of the season in relief of Layne Ogle, who was GC’s winning pitcher on back-to-back nights after a 5-2 triumph Tuesday at Collins.
Ogle retired eight in a row between the third and fifth frames and finished with six strikeouts.
“She settled down, third and fourth inning,” Portwood said. “She pitched the whole game last night, so you could tell she was running out of gas a little coming into the meat of their lineup. So we went with Nani, and Nani did a good job too.”
Delani Sullivan tripled and Cadee Baker doubled to round out the Warhawks’ six-hit attack.
Sullivan also relayed a strike to Lookadoo to nail an Assumption runner trying to stretch a douhle to a triple, ending the fifth inning.
It was a welcome bounce-back from a lackluster night at Collins. In addition to losing Ward after a collision with Valencia while the two were chasing a foul pop-up in the second inning, GC was flummoxed by five errors.
While Wednesday’s win was the sixth for Great Crossing against a team currently in the top 25, the flip side has been a knack for playing down to the level of lesser foes.
“We’ve got to be able to overcome that when we get into this postseason,” Lookadoo said. “We need to be able to play any team.”
GC coasted home after scoring two runs in both the first and third innings and its final tally in the fourth. Valencia went 2-for-4 and matched Ward with her sixth home run. Ogle helped herself with an RBI. Ward cranked a double before her departure.
The Warhawks’ final four regular-season opponents — Anderson County, Woodford County, Lafayette and Butler — all are ranked.
