H.S. softball: Madison Central spoils SC opener
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Scott County softball started the season Thursday night with a frustrating loss to another tournament contender in the loaded 11th Region, but it was easy to see and hear the progress from last spring.
Instead of a strikeout parade — the younger Lady Cards fanned roughly 250 times in 34 games a year ago — the telltale ping of the bat and thump of gloves echoed around Lois Holmes Field while SC was at the plate.
Madison Central pitched to contact but yielded precious little real estate in walking away 5-2 winners from a season-opening showdown that could be revisited down the road.
“I told them last year we would have had 10 or 12 strikeouts against those guys, and I think we had maybe three,” SC coach Billy James said. “That's one thing we're going to do this year. We should put more runs on the board. I like this team a lot better than last year. We’re gonna win a lot of games.”
Crooked numbers were few and far between against Madison Central junior pitcher Madison Kaylor, who allowed only four hits and just one before the fifth innings. She didn't issue a walk with the three strikeouts.
Madison Central ripped open the pitcher's duel against Scott County freshman Ada Little with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Shelby Hensley's two-run home run to left field etched the exclamation point.
“That's a great team. They're experienced. One through nine, they come and hit,” James said. “Some of the innings I felt like I was calling a bunch of pitches. They got deep in the count, and that's something I don't feel like we did very well.”
Karsyn Preston slapped two singles for Scott County.
The Cards chalked up an unearned run when the Indians mishandled two hard-hit ground balls in the second inning.
They answered in the sixth with a two-out smash off the wall in center field by Kenley Ison, plating Preston, but Macaila Morin's strong, accurate throw beat Ison's head-first slide and her attempt to stretch the hit into a double by an eyelash.
“I argued a little bit, but he's not gonna change it,” James said. “They had that one inning. That's hard to recover on a team like that. They were good defensively too.”
Little belted a double with one out in the seventh, but Kaylor coaxed consecutive rollers on the infield dirt to end it.
Kaylor retired 11 Cardinals in a row between Taylor Reid's reaching on an error to push across the tying run in the bottom of the second and Preston's repeat offense with one out in the sixth.
Speed merchants similar to SC's own Little were the Cards' kryptonite last season. A year older and stronger, they can catch up with that smoke now but didn't see it as much from Kaylor.
“For some reason this year we like speed, and we were trying to kill the ball,” James said. “We were out in front. She didn't throw light. She probably threw mid-50s.”
Madison Central jumped out early against Little on a leadoff four-pitch by Morin, who advanced to second a groundout to Preston at second base and scored on a gap double by Hannah Ison.
SC couldn't capitalize on Preston's infield single in its half of the opening frame. Little sat down the Tribe in order for its second go-round, and the Cards then pulled even when the Indians couldn't handle worm-burners from Lauren Jones and Reid.
Little enjoyed her own streak of 10 retirees in a row before Cassidy Hack drew a harmless walk in the fourth, and she struck out the side around a Natalie Ison single in the fifth.
The left-hander struck out six and issued only two free passes before Madison Central timed her up during its go-ahead rally.
Kaylor singled and scampered home to make it 2-1 when SC booted Olivia Metcalfe's hard single to left center. Hack followed with an RBI single to left before Hensley's blast.
“A couple of hard-hit balls, she hit the spots right on. They just put it in a play,” James said. “That one bomb, I called a curve ball, low and inside, and (Hensley) turned on it.”
SC reliever Taylor Reid minimized the damage with two outs after an introductory walk, followed by a tidy seventh.
“Taylor did a really good job coming in and holding them,” James said. “She's a little off-speed. We're gonna depend on her a little more this year, just so we don't wear Ada out.”
SC hosted Boone County on Monday after press time.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
