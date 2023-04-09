In an era of sports where waiting one's turn is neither embraced nor particularly encouraged, Great Crossing softball catcher Kendall Meade is showing the value of what can happen when you do.
Line drives and right-armed lasers from behind the plate, depending upon which half-inning it is, have been the rule of the junior's first full-time season in the Warhawks' lineup.
Anchoring another multiple-hit game Thursday was a towering shot over the scoreboard in left field, a no-doubt first home run of the season from the time it left the bat that applied an exclamation point to a 13-2 rout of Collins.
“That's what we've worked on all season since October,” Meade said of the Warhawks' hunger for hitting drills. “We didn't do as much conditioning and stuff. We dropped the nets immediately, and that's the result.”
Meade then went 8-for-13 on a four-game weekend sweep through opponents from Alabama and Tennessee at the Bob Jones tournament (please see related story).
Contained to a total of 83 varsity at-bats and 39 appearances the past two seasons as primarily a designated player and back-up to Bianca Ward, Meade is batting a team-best 17-for-30 (.567), and the Warhawks are a natty 9-0.
“She's been a big asset behind the plate,” GC coach Heath Sutton said. “Playing behind Bianca for all those years, she's waited and waited patiently and put in the work while she was waiting. It's showing now. She's seeing the ball well.”
Her bomb reawakened the Great Crossing offense that inexplicably went to sleep for three innings after scoring seven runs out of the gate against Collins.
Aside from the solo home run that made it 8-2, the rest of the Warhawks inflicted the rest of their game-ending run to the mercy rule with two out.
Consecutive doubles by Aubrey Green, Ellie Hoover and Delani Sullivan ripped it open to 11-2.
Camryn Lookadoo then drew a walk, and Meade was waiting again in the on-deck circle when Ashtyn Holbrook added to the glut of doubles and ushered home two runners to end it.
“We tend to underestimate some teams, and that gets the best of us sometimes,” Meade said of the mid-game slowdown. “We pull together really well.”
Meade and Ryann Livingston each doubled earlier in the contest to give GC six on the night.
Livingston, another Warhawk who has evolved from defensive star and spot contributor into middle-of-the-lineup star, matched Meade, Sullivan, Lookadoo and Holbrook with two RBI apiece.
“We got lax. The chatter got down, and we got quiet. That's what happens,” Sutton said.
Destiney Reed allowed no earned runs over the five-inning distance, weaving a four-hitter with four strikeouts against only week.
Great Crossing committed four errors that allowed Collins to hang around, a surprise considering that the Warhawks had been charged with only one all season through their first four wins.
“I just told them I'm a firm believer with we stick with what's working,” Sutton said. “We've always had a high tempo, high energy, and it's got us through those first few games. No reason to change it. Always play like you're losing, never like you're winning.”
Lookadoo's two-run homer to left and back-to-back doubles by Holbrook and Meade sent GC on its merry way in the Warhawks' initial at-bats.
After Emma Sutton was hit by a pitch, Livingston plated two with another double.
Brooke Miller made it 6-0 with an RBI sacrifice bunt and set up Sullivan's second productive plate appearance of the inning, a run-producing triple.
“We've bonded together off the field this year, and that's helped us a lot.” Meade said. “It's really good for us as a team, because we trust each other. I trust my teammates enough to make throws around the bases that normally wouldn't be made. I know they'll be there for me.”
Nine of the Warhawks' 10 hits against the Titans went for extra bases. Meade, who recently committed to NCAA Division III Transylvania, had all singles to her credit until Thursday's power surge.
“I've been waiting for my chance forever,” Meade said. “Just to get it and take advantage of it, I'm really having fun this year, especially with all the people on this team.”
That camaraderie and those drills will get a well-deserved rest for spring break this week.
“Happy but not satisfied,” Sutton said of the spotless start.