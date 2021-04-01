Scott County’s young, talented softball lineup showed pluck and persistence Wednesday, playing catch-up with Louisville Mercy all evening until finally taking the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.
The host Jaguars had the last word, however, matching that pair in the bottom of the final frame to walk off with a 6-5 win.
Lexie Roby’s third hit of the game, a leadoff home run, tied the game at 4 in dramatic fashion.
And the Cards weren’t finished. Makiah Jackson belted a double and scored the go-ahead run on an outfield error.
Kaylie Wise continued the rally with a hard single to left before Mercy pitcher Emma Passanisi coaxed a ground ball to short and a line drive to center field, escaping the fray.
Roby put away a grounder at second base for the initial out in the bottom of the seventh. Kaden Dinlap was hit by a pitch and Maddie Schulte drew a four-pitch walk to set the table for Mercy (2-2).
Peyton Arnold then tied the game with an RBI single. Ada Little struck out Charlotte Jackson to keep SC (1-2) alive, but another base hit by Dakota Burke sealed it for the Jaguars.
Arnold, Burke and Annabelle Ferrigno each had two of Mercy’s eight hits against Little. The eighth grader was superb once again for the Cardinals, allowing only two earned runs while striking out a dozen to offset four walks.
Mercy took a 2-0 lead on a pair of passed balls in the first inning. SC fought back in the second on a two-out RBI single by Jenna McMillan.
Roby’s leadoff double, followed by a Jackson sacrifice bunt and McKenzie Quinn’s groundout, tied it in the SC third.
Schulte singled and Arnold tripled in the Mercy third to restore a two-run lead for the Jaguars.
It stayed that way until the sixth, when Emma Price doubled and then scored on a base hit by Little.
Little struck out Kayla Bauer to strand two Mercy runners and give SC its chance going into the seventh.
Scott County is off until next Wednesday, April 7, when it opens 42nd District play at Frederick Douglass.