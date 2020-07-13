it was a cruel spring for Scott County’s Savannah Merriman and Ashley Adkins and other seniors statewide who lost their final softball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With new guidelines in place, those two Lady Cards and a select group of their peers will enjoy a mid-summer consolation prize on Tuesday.
Merriman and Adkins are among 59 players chosen to participate in a pair of Kentucky Prep Softball sectional all-star games at Falling Springs Park in Versailles.
They’ll represent Section Three (Regions 9, 10, 11 and 12) against the top seniors from Section Two (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) starting at 10 a.m.
Section One will square off with Section Four in the second half of the Woodford County doubleheader, starting at noon.
Joining the Lady Cards’ duo on the sectional squad are Kaylyn Barnett and Kyra Curtis of Bourbon County, Keely Bowling and Isabella Gervacio of Boyle County, Madison Parido of Franklin County, Katy Pozzuto of Garrard County, Çarlee Jeter of Lafayette, Serena Paterno of Notre Dame, Eva Gover of Pulaski County, Lillie and Sophie Kulesner of Tates Creek and Sarah Coffey of West Jessamine.
The team is coached by Tracy Spickard of Franklin County, Brian Deem of Boyle County and Christine Garrett of Harrison County.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.