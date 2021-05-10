If you weren’t overly concerned with the state of your blood pressure or fingernails, following the Great Crossing softball team to Louisville and Bowling Green was a source of surefire weekend entertainment.
Fourteenth-ranked GC split four one-run games against some of the top competition in the state. After an 9-8, walk-off loss at No. 3 Ballard on Thursday, the Warhawks traveled to the Best of the West tournament, which they kicked off Friday with a 7-6 victory over No. 18 Marshall County.
Saturday saw a pair of 4-3 verdicts, starting with a loss to Franklin-Simpson but ending with a thrilling victory at the expense of No. 8 Henderson County.
Bianca Ward’s game-tying home run and a bases-loaded walk by Cadee Baker swung the Ballard showdown in GC’s direction in the top of the seventh. But the Bruins rallied and won on a double by Macy McCoy, who went 4-for-4 with four RBI on the night.
Ward and Kendall Meade each went 2-for-3 to lead Great Crossing, while Nani Valencia drove in a pair of runs.
GC scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase Marshall County’s 4-2 lead in the tournament launch. Camryn Lookadoo, Delani Sullivan, Ward and Valencia started the rally with consecutive hits, including a triple from Sullivan. Layne Ogle later belted a bases-clearing double.
Lookadoo, Sullivan, Valencia and Ogle all were repeat hitters in the contest.
The Warhawks were cruising along with a 3-0 lead and a no-hit bid by eighth-grader Brenna Parker before Franklin-Simpson scored four in the bottom of the sixth to whisk away the Saturday morning verdict.
Sullivan and Ward both were 2-for-4 in the defeat, with Ward belting two doubles. Baker also delivered a pair of hits.
Emma Sutton’s walk and a sacrifice bunt by Riley McAllister set the table in the seventh for a come-from-behind win over Henderson County.
Lookadoo pulled the Warhawks even with a sacrifice fly, and doubles by Sullivan and Valencia put GC in front. That turned it over to Valencia in the circle, where the senior closed out three innings of one-hit relief with a 1-2-3 frame.
Valencia capped a stellar weekend at the plate, going 3-for-4 and three RBI. Both of Sullivan’s hits went for extra bases.
One up, two down for Cards
Three tough tests — but no close ones — characterized the weekend for Scott County softball.
After a 9-1 loss Friday night to No, 8 Henderson County at the Best of the West, SC wrapped up the showcase with a pair of 8-1 outcomes Saturday. The Lady Cards defeated Paducah Tilghman before dropping a decision by the same score to Marshall County.
SC (9-12) scored four runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the seventh to break open its win over Paducah Tilghman.
Delaney Vaughn and Jenna McMillan belted RBI doubles and built a 5-0 lead in the third. Hits by Kaylie Wise, McKenzie Quinn, Emma Price and McMillan inflicted the damage in the closing frame.
That backed up a strong pitching performance by Ada Little and Taylor Reid, who combined for a three-hitter with nine strikeouts. The only run against Little was unearned.
Price finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lexie Roby went 2-for-3, including a triple.
Friday’s battle with the eighth-ranked Colonels was 2-1 until Henderson County plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then five in the top of the seventh.
Wise and Quinn had the only hits on the night for the Cardinals. Quinn scored SC’s run in the third when she walked, advanced on two sacrifice bunts, and scored when Henderson County mishandled a fly ball from Roby.
Kelsie Hill struck out 11 for Henderson County. Little fanned six through five innings before giving way to Reid.
Marshall County put the tournament finale out of reach early, sandwiching three-run innings in the first and third around a single tally in the second.
Wise went 3-for-3 with the lone RBI for Scott County. Little added a pair of hits, including a double. Reid spun two innings of scoreless relief.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.