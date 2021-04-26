FRANKFORT — If given the privilege of putting superb sophomores Camryn Lookadoo and Delani Sullivan on your softball lineup card for the next three seasons, you might think it doesn’t much matter on which line their names are written.
But a subtle switcheroo at the top of the order by Great Crossing coach Jeff Portwood seems to have made a world of difference for the Warhawks, who have flaunted one of the state’s most prolific offenses during their current four-game winning streak.
GC continued its debut demolition of the 41st District on Thursday night, walloping Western Hills, 14-0.
”Before every game, we always will say set the tone and let them know who we are,” Lookadoo said.
Lookadoo has done just that since moving to the top of the order, flipflopping with Sullivan for back-to-back district shutouts of Frankfort and Western Hills.
She is finding gaps and turning singles to doubles and doubles to triples with her speed, thus setting the table for slap-hitting Sullivan and the sluggers behind her.
“I think for (Sullivan) coming up second as a slapper, she can drive in more hits where she can place the ball,” Lookadoo said. “For me, just getting on at all will help us drive more runs in.”
Both halves of Great Crossing’s one-two punch went 3-for-4 against Western Hills. They combined to score five runs, drive in six, and swipe three bases.
Every other starter delivered at least one of the 15 hits for the Warhawks (5-3, 2-0).
“It’s starting to come together. We’re hitting the ball well,” Portwood said. “You notice the few tweaks to the lineup. We’re trying to get that flow going, but I think we’re right there. I’m really proud of ‘em.”
Not to be outdone, GC’s defense was superb.
Brooklynn Booth and Cadee Baker tracked numerous hard-hit balls in center and right field against a tough sun. Lookadoo went belly-first in foul territory to snag a pop-up and end an inning.
Destiny Reed and Keyonna Young each started a double play behind Layne Ogle. The fifth and final inning featured both the Wolverines’ lone hit, a single by McKenna Briscoe, and Ogle’s only strikeout.
“I feel like everyone was really focused tonight and knew what to do,” Lookadoo said.
“It was a very clean game,” Portwood echoed. “We had one strikeout, I think, and the rest was the defense.”
GC gradually pulled away from Western Hills (8-3, 2-1) with three runs in the first inning, two each in the third and fourth, and seven in the fifth to cross the mercy rule threshold.
Lookadoo’s single and stolen base led off the game ahead of an RBI single by Sullivan. Bianca Ward followed with a double to the wall, scoring Sullivan. Courtesy runner Ashtyn Holbrook later raced home on a throwing error.
“It’s taken a little pressure off Delani. I could go either way, but right now we’re going with the way we’ve got it,” Portwood said of the new-look lineup. “We talked about setting the tone. That’s what we’ve always done in the past and what we want to continue doing as a new team.”
Nani Valencia’s sharp single to left and Kendall Meade’s bunt for a hit built the third-inning foundation. Ogle’s chopper drove in one run. The second scored on an error.
In the fourth, Baker singled, followed by a fielder’s choice in which both she and Lookadoo wound up safe. Sullivan took advantage with a two-run single.
The Warhawks carried the momentum of weekend wins over top-25 Central Hardin and Mercy into a 16-0 shellacking of Frankfort in their district opener.
“It really made us realize how we can stay in a game and come together as a team,” Lookadoo said of the first two triumphs.
GC extended the lead to 8-0 on a wall double by Reed and a single up the middle from Ogle.
The rest of the finishing kick came in twos.
Booth and Baker singled to load the bases for Lookadoo, whose double made it 10-0.
Sullivan turned an opposite-field liner into another two-bagger and a 12-0 cushion. Riley McAllister plated a pair with a single.
“We’ll take a few days off and get ready for another big week,” said Portwood, whose team takes on Franklin County, Madison Southern and Frankfort from Tuesday through Thursday, then will tackle Pulaski County, Woodford County and Dixie Heights in the Birds’ Nest Classic.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.