H.S. softball: No. 11 Madison Central, No. 15 Boyle County stymie GC
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Great Crossing softball's strength of schedule is keeping it in the conversation with the top 25 teams in the state, but the Warhawks haven't been able to do what it takes to get there and stay there in their own right.
Errors and unearned runs inflicted the damage Monday in a 7-5 loss at No. 11 Madison Central, and an inability to plate runners from scoring position reared its ugly head yet again in Tuesday's 4-0 home loss to No. 15 Boyle County.
Only two spots out of the upper echelon in the also-receiving-votes category of the statewide coaches poll, Great Crossing (12-13) is back on the negative side of the ledger with no let-up in quality of opponents in sight and the playoffs imminent.
“Speechless,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. ”We're three-quarters of the way through the season. Further along that than, two weeks away from postseason, and we're getting the same performance that we talked about the first week of the season.”
Kayleigh White of Boyle County (17-9) threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Delani Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base for the Warhawks. Layne Ogle had GC's other hit, also a double.
Sullivan and Ogle christened the first and second innings, respectively, with their two-baggers, but White struck out the side consecutively thereafter on both occasions.
After their own flurry of squanders to start the game, the Rebels broke through with a run in the fourth inning, racked up two in the fifth and added an insurance run on Havannah Maddox's leadoff pinch home run in the seventh.
“There were a couple of innings there, two or three innings where we had runners in scoring position,” Portwood said. “Against good teams like Boyle County or anybody that we play, you've got to take advantage and put the ball in play. And to add to that, we haven't been able to produce in the short game.”
Five of Boyle County's nine hits went for extra bases, including a pair of doubles by Summer Ray. Kennedy Qualls was 2-for-3 with a double. Courtney Sandy also delivered a two-base hit.
White walked to lead off the fourth, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ella Coffey and scored on an infield error.
Ogle got out of inning unharmed by another error on the play, but Boyle County chased her from the circle on consecutive doubles by Ray and Sandy with one out in the fifth. The Rebels greeted Brenna Parker with Lauren Tipton's two-run single for a 3-0 lead.
White retired the final 14 Warhawks after Sullivan's one-out single to center in the third.
“We're just not focused. I've got people on deck not paying attention to what's going on and not making adjustments,” Portwood said. “The grit, that's what I'm (not seeing). We haven't got there yet. It's pretty frustrating.”
The offense put up a better fight at Madison Central (19-3) but couldn't completely dig out of a 5-1 hole after two innings.
Sullivan was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. GC's junior shortstop and leadoff hitter now is hitting north of .500 for the season.
Michalee Clay belted her fourth home run of the spring. Ashtyn Holbrook continued her recent hot streak with a hit and two RBI.
Madison Central matched GC's seven hits, however, and took advantage of nearly every sequence when the Warhawks' self-inflicted issues left the door ajar.
“I had us for six errors. The book said four, but there were mental errors and a double error at first,” Portwood said. “Then we made errors in the outfield, and when you make errors in the grass you're in trouble. They only earned two runs out of the seven that they got.”
Two hit batters and a single by Hannah Ison set the table for Karlee Speakman's two-run double in the first.
Great Crossing answered with Clay's blast, but singles by Natalie Ison and Cassidy Hack combined with a pair of errors to plate three for the Indians.
RBIs by Sullivan and Holbrook, followed by a wild pitch, got GC back within 5-4 in the third.
Natalie Ison led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple and scored on a mishandled sacrifice bunt. Hack's sacrifice fly made it 7-4.
Sullivan doubled and scored on a Holbrook groundout in the seventh, but the Warhawks never put the tying run on base.
GC traveled to No. 25 Western Hills with the 41st District regular-season title and No. 1 playoff billing at stake Thursday. A loss would result in a series split and a tiebreaker.
