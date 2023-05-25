Great Crossing softball has spent most of its season reversing fortunes and correcting perceived wrongs from the past two seasons.
In the case of Western Hills, GC didn't have to drum up any artificial motivation or wait nearly that long.
Fueled by its first-ever loss to an 41st District opponent — and perhaps by a social media post or two in which the Wolverines trumpeted a relatively meaningless regular-season title in big, bold font — the Warhawks balanced the books with a 6-1 triumph Thursday for their third straight district championship.
“We took that loss personal, I believe, and I think we did good tonight,” said Ashtyn Holbrook, who belted a home run in both tournament games and walked away with MVP honors. “I want to intimidate everybody, you know?”
No. 6 Great Crossing (27-4) earned a chance to stay at home for the 11th Region quarterfinals and avenge another of its infrequent losses Monday when it hosted Bryan Station after press time.
There are no guarantees at playoff time, but GC's season-long track record against the likes of Ballard, Lafayette, Anderson County, Harrison County and Madison Central suggest that it's unwise to poke a wounded bird.
“It gets me more excited for the ones they didn't beat,” GC coach Heath Sutton said. “That's what they do. They do not like getting beat. The revenge tour has not made its last stop, I promise.”
All nine starters had at least one of the dozen hits for Great Crossing, headlined by Holbrook's 3-for-4 night. Ava Collins, subbing in the No. 9 slot, singled twice.
Ryann Livingston and Emma Sutton each had a double and matched Holbrook with two RBI to back the two-hit pitching of Brenna Parker, who struck out five and surrendered only one unearned run on less than 24 hours rest after a semifinal grind against Franklin County.
“I was little sore, but this morning I iced, and I just made sure to stay stretched,” Parker said. “I knew if I trusted my defense, I wouldn't need to throw that many pitches anyway. I was pretty confident about it.”
As the No. 2 seed by virtue of a tiebreaker after the season split with Western Hills (22-9), GC was the “visiting” team on its home field.
That furnished an immediate chance to give Parker some breathing room, and the Warhawks made good with three runs.
Holbrook singled ahead of walks by Delani Sullivan and Kendall Meade. Livingston's sacrifice fly put Great Crossing on the board, and Sutton's double to left field chased home two more to rip it open.
“You could just see the look on their faces. It was go mode. Today I brought the last two district trophies and had them in the locker room. I just wanted to remind them that this is what we're playing for,” Heath Sutton said. “We didn't have to win this game to get to region. We had to win this game to be district champs, and that's what they feed off.”
A misplayed fly ball put Wolverines' leadoff hitter Lauren McGaughey at third base for Kaitlun Cravens' sacrifice fly in their half of the opening frame.
Parker later shook off two walks to strike out Alli Jones and end the threat.
McGaughey's second-inning single and a double by Cravens in the fifth were the only hits against Parker.
“It felt good to have runs on the board,” said Parker, who was touched for 10 hits and eight runs in a previous 9-8 win over Western Hills. “I think we took it personal. I want our girls to stay hungry for every win.”
Parker threw 155 pitches in the 13-8 victory over Franklin County and 124 more against Western Hills.
It's a different and less dangerous strain than in baseball, but fatigue still can be a factor.
“She definitely threw a lot more pitches than I wanted. I texted her first thing this morning. 'How are you feeling? What are you doing?' She said, 'I feel great.' I asked her again when she got here,” Sutton said. “They hit her pretty good the last time we played 'em. She takes it personal. She didn't like that. She pitched a heck of a game.”
Great Crossing stretched its lead to 4-1 in the fifth when Meade led off with a single and courtesy runner Alivia Matusik scored on Livingston's double.
Camryn Lookadoo's base hit set the stage for Holbrook's second bomb in as many nights and sixth of the season.
“My team was boosting my confidence in the dugout,” Holbrook said. “Whenever they cheered, it made me feel better. It felt good to hit it.”
Often the beneficiary of opponents' unwillingness to pitch to Lookadoo and Sullivan, Holbrook has carved out a .398 and 36 RBI — both second on the team — despite living a nomadic existence in the Warhawks' batting order.
“I had Ash down in the fifth spot, and she was still producing but not as much as she was in the three hole. So I said let's try her in the two hole,” Sutton said. “She loves pressure. The kid works her butt off. She's taking hitting lessons two days a week, sometimes 9:30, 10 o'clock at night. Sometimes they need that instant gratification that all this work, it's paying off. That keeps them working.”
Western Hills turned two double plays to avoid an even wider margin of defeat.
Sullivan, Aubrey Green and Ellie Hoover each added to the GC hit parade. Livingston, Sullivan and Parker joined Holbrook on the all-tournament team.
Every win at this point pads the program record for a season. Aside from expunging the prior loss to Bryan Station, GC looks to erase the memory of back-to-back region semifinal losses.
“I think we're bonding together,” Holbrook said, “Everyone trusts each other in the field. We're hyped in the dugout. We're all very open with each other.”
Added Sutton: “Our conversation prior to the game starting, Camryn went up to Brenna sand said, 'You keep 'em in the fence. We'll take care of the rest.' That's what you need. That's a team win. I've got your back. You've got my back. That's the way they played all year.”