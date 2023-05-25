Three and counting

Emma Sutton jumps for joy, Ryann Livingston holds up three fingers to symbolize Great Crossing's championship streak in the 41st District, and Camryn Lookadoo reaches for the trophy after the Warhawks' win over Western Hills.

 Kal Oakes
Great Crossing softball has spent most of its season reversing fortunes and correcting perceived wrongs from the past two seasons.
 

Recommended for you