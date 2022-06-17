H.S. softball: Ogle, Vaughn to play in all-star showcase
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Local softball stars Layne Ogle of Great Crossing and Delaney Vaughn of Scott County have been invited to participate in this weekend's Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series at South Warren High School, 8140 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.
Ogle will represent the East Senior team, while Vaughn is on the East Junior squad.
Four games will be played Saturday along with regional player and coach of the year and hall of fame induction ceremonies.
West Seniors take on the West Juniors at 9 a.m., followed by the East Seniors against the East Juniors at 11 a.m. East Seniors battle the West Juniors at 1:30 p.m., and the day wraps up with East Juniors versus the West Seniors at 3:30 p.m.
Sunday's senior all-star game is at 10 a.m., with the juniors squaring off at 12:30 p.m.
Ogle started 25 of 34 games in the circle for Great Crossing, racking up a record of 14-12 and a 3.64 ERA. She struck out 101 in 130 1/3 innings, walking 54 while allowing 148 hits.
She was part of a shared no-hitter with Destiney Reed against Frankfort on April 28. Ogle also pitched a two-hit shutout against Pendleton County in the Birds Nest Classic.
Ogle saved some of her best work for the playoffs, where she was named most valuable player of the 41st District tournament. In the 11th Region semifinals, Ogle threw six shutout innings against Lafayette before the Generals escaped in the seventh with a 4-0 victory.
Also dangerous at the plate, Ogle batted .337 with two home runs and 28 RBI. The latter total tied for third on the Warhawks' roster. She also had 10 doubles and a triple among her 29 hits.
Vaughn, who played first base for the Cardinals, accumulated a .380 average with two home runs and 20 RBI. Each total ranked second on the team. She belted five doubles.
All-star rosters are as follows:
East Juniors: Kirsten Vice, Bath County; Courtney Sandy, Boyle County; Lauren Tipton, Boyle County; Paige Stewart, Campbell County; Alayne Reynolds, Corbin; Maddie Horn, East Jessamine; Maci Muncie, Estill County; Aislinn Ellis, Garrard County; Trinity Bridges, Lafayette; Claire Cronan, Lafayette; Kristina Feltner, Lawrence County; Lucy Nash, Lexington Catholic; Hallie Conley, Montgomery County; Delaney Vaughn, Scott County; Kinsley Redmon, Western Hills; Sarah Smith, Wolfe County. Coaches - Matt Puckett, Montgomery County; Hector Urbaneja, Bryan Station; Kenny Horn, Lawrence County.
East Seniors: Alex Blanton, Boyd County; Kaila Stidham, Corbin; Lauren Farmer, Estill County; Emma Winkle, Estill County; Layne Ogle, Great Crossing; Kara Hines, Harrison County; Anna Greenwell, Highlands; Kendal Hall, Johnson Central; Kaileigh Franklin-Brooks, Lafayette; Emily Lammers, Lexington Catholic; Hallie Proffitt, North Laurel; Kailey Dixon, Perry County Central; Jessie Begley, Pulaski County; Kaitlyn Givin, Southwestern; Ashtyn Hines, Southwestern; Shaylin Lewis, Tates Creek. Coaches - Christine Garnett, Harrison County; Tony Skaggs, Magoffin County.
West Juniors – Morgan Julian, Apollo; Shelby Lewis, Anderson County; Regan Monroe, Assumption; Macy McCoy, Ballard; Alyssa Gent, Central Hardin; Karlie Gibson, Carlisle County; Rhianna Thomason, Carlisle County; Raylee Roby, Daviess County; Mattie Streble, Holy Cross; Riley Wilkins, Holy Cross; Rhea-Lee Joiner, McCracken County; Annabelle Knoop, Meade County, Rylie Webb, Meade County; Bailey Hamilton, Owensboro Catholic; Addison Tignor, Owensboro Catholic; Jaylah Kees, Russellville; Katie Walker, South Warren, Coaches - Scott Ginn, Carlisle County; Trevor Jackson, Christian Fellowship; Taylor Proctor, Greenwood.
West Seniors – Morgan Tabor, Breckinridge County; Kinsey Vergason, Daviess County; Tanlee Hudgins, Green County; Caitlyn Oliver, Greenwood; Josi Morrison, Greenwood; Kelsie Hill, Henderson County; Julianna Hibbs, Henderson County; Amber Osborne, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Charley Pursley, Marshall County; Mak Grimes, Oldham County; Kayley Batts, Oldham County; Madison Davis, Oldham County; Carrie Enlow, South Warren; Caroline Pitcock, South Warren; Elly Bennett, South Warren; Emma Markham, Warren East. Coaches - Autumn Wilkins, Muhlenberg County; Brent Aldridge, Anderson County; Kelly Reynolds, South Warren.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
What is the best way to beat the summer heat?
You voted: