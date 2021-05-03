Scott County softball might not have entered this season with a wealth of experience, but the Cardinals are rapidly becoming experts in one-run games.
Saturday’s doubleheader in the Birds’ Nest Classic served up SC’s sixth and seventh such stomach-churners this spring, with mixed results.
After avenging a previous defeat with a 2-1 triumph over Madison Southern in the morning installment, Scott County watched two early leads slip away and lost to Mercy for the second time this season, 3-2.
Two out of three ain’t bad was the theme song of SC’s weekend. It shut out Collins, 8-0, on Friday night.
“I say it a million times. I feel like Coach Cal. We’re just so young,” SC coach Billy James said.
With senior starters Lexie Roby and McKenzie Quinn absent Saturday in deference to prom commitments, eighth-grader Ava Little’s left arm was even more valuable than usual to the Cardinals (8-10).
Little allowed only three hits over the five-inning route against Madison Southern to secure SC’s second three-game winning streak of the spring.
After the Eagles broke the shutout in the fourth and put the potential tying and winning runs on bases in the fifth, she retired arguably Southern’s two best players — Tessa Juett by strikeout, then Samantha Cornelison on a groundout to Emma Price at shortstop.
“We tried to give it away. We’re good about that,” James quipped.
Spot starter Jenna McMillan had two of SC’s three hits against Madison Southern’s Sage Jackson, who was a change of pace after fireballing Juett struck out 17 Cards in the Eagles’ 2-0 victory earlier this season.
In the second inning, McMillan doubled to right field with one out, then scored when the Eagles couldn’t come up with Lauren Jones’ fly ball. Jones advanced to third on a passed ball, and she scored when Makiah Jackson beat out an single.
“We’ll take it any way we can get it,” James said.
Little didn’t allow a hit until Juett’s sharp single to center leading off the fourth. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Juett put the Eagles on the board with a delayed steal of home.
“She has to realize she can’t go after everybody,” James said of Little. “That’s what you get you have 13-year-old pitching. She is very confident. She sure is.”
SC’s southpaw standout coaxed Cayden Conrad into a slow roller to Kaylie Wise at first base to end the inning and protect SC’s advantage.
Mercy rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to back up its walk-off win from March 31. Emma Passanisi’s single tied the game, and Dakota Burke’s double put the Jaguars in front in the top of the fifth.
Passanisi scattered five hits and struck out three over the six-inning route.
“We certainly could have used Roby,” James said. “That’s the best hitter on the team. We’ve got to get the whole lineup going.”
Kenley Ison tripled and scored on an RBI groundout by Wise to give SC its initial lead. Little’s double plated Jones, who had singled, in the second.
“We’re still not hitting consistently,” James said. “When we faced McCracken County, they’ve got good pitching, and we hit the ball really well. When we face slower pitching, we don’t adjust.”
Ison went 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Little struck out 10 Jaguars before giving way to Taylor Reid in the sixth.
Roby (3-for-4, RBI, three runs scored) and Ison (2-for-4, two RBI) led the nine-hit attack against Collins. Karsyn Preston also drove in two. Little and Roby belted doubles, while Wise whacked a triple. In spinning her second shutout of the season, a four-hitter, Little struck out eight.
