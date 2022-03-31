H.S. softball: One-sided win. loss in tale of two Louisville trips for Warhawks
There aren't many soft spots on the Great Crossing softball schedule, and Butler surely didn't figure to unravel into one Tuesday evening in Louisville.
In fact, if someone handed a savvy observer a copy of that slate and asked which date was the least likely to end up with the Warhawks shattering their school record for most runs in a game and matching their largest winning margin ever, the Bearettes might have been it.
So imagine GC's surprise when they dropped a football number on the reigning state champions, 21-2, in a business trip shortened to three innings by the mercy rule.
Brooke Miller, Kendall Meade and Destiney Reed each cranked a home run for No. 15 Great Crossing, which knocked out No. 24 Butler with nine runs in the first inning, two more in the second and a 10-spot to bar the door.
By comparison, GC scored a total of three runs in two complete games at home against Butler last spring, both losses. And Butler gave up only 18 in a 10-game winning streak at the triumphant end of its 2021 campaign.
Alas, this week was a tale of two trips to Louisville: No. 7 Assumption avenged a road loss last year with a 12-1 rout of GC on Wednesday.
Miller (2-for-3, three RBI), Michalee Clay (2-for-4, five RBI) and Reed (2-for-2, three runs scored) were repeat hitters for Great Crossing in the first installment. Ashtyn Holbrook contributed a double and four RBI. Meade and Layne Ogle each knocked in three runs.
Making her first appearance in the circle since pitching for Scott County in 2019, Clay scattered five hits and walked two in the abbreviated complete game.
Delaney Hilpp was the only repeat hitter for Butler (1-5). Hilpp and Kelsey Davis drove in the Bearettes' two runs.
Delani Sullivan, who scored three runs on the evening, reached on an error to begin the GC onslaught. Miller followed with a double. Another Butler miscue produced the first run, and walks by Bianca Ward, Meade and Ogle pushed two more across the plate.
That set up a two-run double to left by Holbrook. GC plated another pair on a throwing error before Miller punctuated the inning with her first home run of the season. Butler notched one in reply with two out in the bottom of the first on a single by Emily Williams, followed by Hilpp's double.
GC wasted no time pushing the lead to double digits, however. Ward led off the second inning with a single. Two batters later, Meade left the yard in straightaway center field for an 11-1 advantage.
Two walks, a hit and an error produced Butler's solo run in the second frame, although catcher Ward minimized the damage with a strong throw to Meade at third to cancel a would-be base thief.
Reed christened the third inning by depositing a 2-0 pitch to center. Sullivan's single and Miller's walk led to their double steal ahead of a two-run single. Ogle tacked on a two-run double later in the inning. GC scored two more when Butler mishandled Holbrook's grounder.
Miller embellished the total with an RBI groundout, and Clay drove home two with a double to complete the hit parade. Sullivan turned a double play at shortstop to snuff out Butler's last stand.
Great Crossing achieved its previous offensive high-water marks in a 19-0 rout at Bourbon County last May 10.
Rockets launch three over fence
Assumption delivered the three home run attack to dampen the spirits Wednesday. Emily Shearer, Raegan Gibson and Regan Monroe played long ball for the Rockets (5-2), who backed it up by allowing only one run for the fourth consecutive game.
Gibson held Great Crossing (2-2) without a hit until Holbrook’s two-out home run in the fourth inning. Ward’s single in the sixth and final frame was the only other significant noise against Gibson, who struck out six and walked four.
Monroe’s two-run launch ended the game via mercy rule, the second time the Warhawks have been dealt that hand in their first four contests.
Miller and Clay walked consecutively in the top of the first, but Monroe threw out Miller’s attempted steal of second to lighten Gibson’s early workload.
Rylee Sandifer drew a walk and Landrey Sipes doubled to ignite Assumption. Ogle struck out Samantha Schaefer and quickly had two strikes on Shearer before the junior went deep to left field for a 3-0 lead.
GC had an opportunity to respond but left the bases loaded in the second. Meade and Ryann Livingston drew walks, the latter with two out, sandwiched around an error. Gibson coaxed a fly ball to left from Sullivan to escape the fracas.
Assumption padded the lead in the third on doubles by Sipes and Shearer. GC caught a break when Schaefer, who walked between the two hits, failed to tag up on Monroe’s fly ball, resulting in an inning-ending double play to keep the margin at 4-0.
Holbrook’s home run snapped a streak of six consecutive Warhawks retired by Gibson, and the Rockets retorted with three more in their half of the fourth frame for a 7-1 cushion.
A single by Gibson, followed by a two-base error, set the table for consecutive doubles by Speaker and Sandifer. Sipes added a sacrifice fly.
Shearer doubled and Monroe walked ahead of Gibson’s three-run blast in the fifth. Schaefer’s single preceded the game-ender from Monroe.
Ogle, Reed and Brenna Parker shared the pitching duties for Great Crossing. Assumption pounded out 13 hits and struck out only twice.
Assumption achieved payback for a 3-2 loss at Great Crossing last May 19. GC won 11 consecutive games after a 1-3 start a year ago.
Great Crossing hosted Anderson County on Thursday and travels to Huntsville, Alabama, for a tournament this weekend.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
