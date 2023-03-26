Despite the presence of two University of Kentucky signees in the lineup, Great Crossing softball was picked fourth in a preseason poll of coaches in a loaded 11th Region that also features Lexington Catholic, Lafayette and Scott County.
If the Lady Warhawks continue to benefit from the brand of pitching and defense they displayed Thursday in their season-opening 4-2 win at Montgomery County, they'll have their say about the order of things come May and June.
Brenna Parker spun a complete game for Great Crossing. The sophomore right-hander scattered six hits, struck out four and walked three.
GC played error-free ball behind Parker to give new coach Heath Sutton the victory in his debut. It's the first time in the Warhawks' brief history that they've won their opener after losses to Male and Harrison County the past two years.
Aubrey Green led the Warhawks at the plate with a home run and three RBI,
Ashtyn Holbrook was 2-for-4. Camryn Lookadoo, one of the future Wildcats along with Delani Sullivan, doubled and scored a run.
Lookadoo's two-bagger led off the game. A sacrifice bunt from Ryann Livingston advanced her to third, but Indians' hurler Hallie Conley struck out Holbrook and Emma Sutton in succession to silence the threat.
Montgomery County missed out on a golden opportunity in the bottom of the first.
The Indians loaded the bases out of the gate on a double by Madison Cox, Bethany Sergent's walk and sharp single from Reaghan Oney.
Parker gloved a bounce-out to erase the first potential run at home, and catcher Kendall Meade collaborated with Holbrook at third base to cut down two more on the base paths.
GC capitalized quickly. Sullivan walked on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the second in front of Green's blast to right field.
Conley countered with an RBI single in the second for MoCo. Parker buckled down and struck out Oney to preserve the 2-1 lead.
Neither team had another hit until Emily Zink's double for the Indians with two out in the fourth. Parker coaxed Taylor Pate into a ground out to Lookadoo at shortstop.
The Warhawks scratched out a insurance run with two out in the fifth. Holbrook singled to right, Sutton walked and Sullivan reached on an error before Green was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Montgomery County (1-1) averted further damage with a fielder's choice at the plate.
Meade's snap throw to first started a rundown that erased Cox and ended the Indians' fifth after a two-out single.
GC continued the two-out theme and made it 4-1 in the sixth. Lookadoo walked and scored when MoCo misjudged Livingston's fly to center.
The Warhawks zapped yet another Indians' runner between third and home in the sixth. Ryleigh Martin's sacrifice fly made the lone dent in the lead.
In the seventh, Parker sat down the MoCo side in order to slam the door.