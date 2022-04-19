H.S. softball: Redbirds reap revenge in Battle of the Birds
The sound and fury from Scott County softball signified plenty Thursday in its rivalry/payback game with Great Crossing.
No spectator on either side of Lois Holmes Field could miss the constant chatter from the Lady Cards' dugout, so loud that SC coach Billy James joked his ears were still ringing from standing in the first base coaching box for half the evening.
Emboldened by eighth-grade teammate Makiah Jackson's laser of a throw to nail a GC runner at the plate in the fourth frame, SC ace Ada Little whooped and hollered after an inning-ending strikeout and slapped the hand of anyone else wearing white.
Delaney Vaughn spiked the ball at first base after gloving the out that ended the fifth. And when the seventh inning was complete, a 3-1 verdict in its grasp, Scott County celebrated more vociferously than it has after any win since the 2018 state championship.
“That was amazing. It was everything we've been working for this year,” said Little, who struck out 16 Warhawks. “We saw it on the schedule, and we said that's the day we want to win.”
Vaughn, Kayleigh Bell and Taylor Reid knocked in the runs for SC (8-2), which knew it wouldn't need many marks in that column to put its fire-balling freshman southpaw over the top. It took a double by Delani Sullivan and a triple from Camryn Lookadoo — both juniors committed to the University of Kentucky — to break up the shutout and tag Little with her first earned run since opening night.
“I think her dad clocked her at 64, 65 (miles per hour) in warm-ups today. I said, 'Uh-oh, she's a little amped up today.' Any time you get 16 strikeouts against that team with two D1s, that's big,” James said. “I thought that the key with those two was getting them off base early. If they get on base, it's a triple.”
Great Crossing (4-7) also struck 16 times Wednesday against Lafayette and Trinity Bridges, another of the top pitchers in the 11th Region.
The Warhawks had been hitting .330 as a team while averaging nearly seven runs per game prior to the double whammy.
“If we could get the whole package together, we'd be doing good,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said.
GC freshman Brenna Parker didn't match Little's velocity but pitched plenty well enough to win most games on the schedule, and in arguably the toughest assignment of her career to date.
Parker allowed five hits, struck out five and walked five. Scott County didn't score again after scratching out two runs in the bottom of the first and one more in the third.
“I thought Brenna did a superb job on the mound. Obviously first inning kind of showed those jitters, but after that she settled in and did a good job,” Portwood said. “She's been pushing at the gate for a while, chomping at the bit, so we said hey, what have we got to lose? We're not overpowering anybody, but if we can hit location we've got a chance. Put the defense to work.”
Karsyn Preston and Little sandwiched walks around a sacrifice bunt by Kenley Ison that was mishandled to load the bases in SC's first raps.
Base hits by Vaughn and Bell put runs on the board, although Ashtyn Holbrook prevented a bigger inning with a pinpoint throw from left field to catcher Bianca Ward, cutting down a second runner on Vaughn's single.
“It definitely helped, because that's how you win games. You get on top first,” Little said. “You want to be first to strike, and I think we set the tone by getting those first three.”
Scott County stretched the lead in the third when Little walked, Vaughn smashed another single, and Taylor Reid tagged a two-out infield hit.
Great Crossing's Brooke Miller knocked that one down with a dive toward the bag at second base to save an additional run.
“I thought it was a better performance as far as pitching and defense,” Portwood said. “First inning right out of the gate we had an error and two walks. You just can't do that.”
Defense stepped up after Little walked Miller and Lookadoo to open the fourth. Little rallied with a strikeout of Ward, but Holbrook hoisted a fly ball to right field that dropped in front of Jackson.
Jackson came up throwing and put the ball in Ison's mitt well ahead of Miller's headfirst slide. Little whiffed Layne Ogle to end the threat.
“We all came into this day like, 'We want to win. We want this more than them.' Everybody gave their all and did their best,” Little said. “I don't think anybody on this team had a bad day.”
Little struck out the side around GC's two big shots in the sixth. Jackson hustled and nearly made a play on Lookadoo's hit.
Three more strikeouts in succession sealed the deal for SC and Little, who is averaging more than two Ks per inning thus far this spring.
“Fun game. I coached some of those kids over here, so I've got a lot of heart for 'em,” James said. “But I still want to win.”
Great Crossing's 4-1 win at home in the inaugural meeting last season stayed with Scott County, whose dugout cheered every swing and miss against Little with fervency and kept the volume turned up when its own hitters were at the plate.
“That helps when there's an 0-2 count. They just put that confidence in me so much. I couldn't be more grateful,” Little said. “There's definitely some trash talk. The rivalry, you want to keep it going. This is as important to some of us as it would be if it were a district game.”
SC backed it up with a district win over Bryan Station on Friday (story on page 11) and appears poised for a spike in the schedule that includes games with Woodford County, Mercy and Lafayette this week.
“That lower half (of the lineup) has got to produce just a little bit. You don't have to be 3-for-3, just 1-for-3. That top has been pretty tough, though,” James said. “Our one through six, somebody's gonna hit one out or somebody's gonna hit a screamer. It’s a change from last year.”
