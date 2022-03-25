H.S. softball: Reid's rip completes Lady Cards' sweep
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Two different varieties of walk-off hits to center field sealed satisfying wins to start a busy week for Scott County softball.
Ellie Price's shot to the fence in the bottom of the sixth inning invoked the mercy rule Monday, backing up Ada Little's one-hitter in a 10-0 bashing of Boone County at Lois Holmes Field.
“I told them (Boone) went to the state tournament last year,” SC coach Billy James said. “Especially early in the season, you want to get those wins. It's gonna get tougher. We've got some good teams coming up.”
One of those was waiting in the wings Tuesday. Frederick Douglass, which ended SC's decade-old winning streak against 42nd District opponents last year before the Lady Cards achieved playoff payback, wiped out a five-run deficit with an obvious asterisk — Little's injury while batting in the fourth inning.
Taylor Reid, the relief pitcher who absorbed those punches after taking over almost cold in the circle, took advantage of her chance for redemption and the last word with a mammoth blast past the fence in the power alley for a thrilling 6-5 victory.
“That game shouldn't have been that close,” James noted. “Ada fouled a ball off her ankle. She was on pace to have 14 strikeouts.”
Little fanned 11 against Boyle County. She worked a no-hitter until Abbey Sproles' flare into shallow left field with two out in the fifth. A strikeout of Savannah Steele quickly silenced that threat.
In the sixth, after Alivia Scott walked, Mia Nixson's sacrifice bunt lured a throw to first that was ruled wide of the bag, but Karsyn Preston's alert throw to Kenley Ison cut down a run at the plate on the back side of the play.
“That was a really good call at home, because she was out, at least from my view,” James said.
Little was making only her second start since suffering a broken pitching hand when hit by a ball during a fall travel game. Madison Central held off Scott County, 5-2, in last Thursday's season-opener.
“The other night was the first time I'd pitched since November in a game, and I was a little nervous,” Little said. “This time I came in relaxed, knowing it was gonna be OK and no matter what happened, my team was gonna back me up.”
Scott County (2-1 overall, 1-0 district) drew a staggering seven consecutive walks at the Rebels' expense to start the game. Despite being goaded into two outs on the bases — “Coach (Don) Murphy and I, we both ran us out of the inning,” James admitted –— the Cards jumped out 2-0. Belle Banner stole home during a rundown sequence, and Jenna McMillan drew a pass with the bases loaded.
Little padded the lead with an RBI groundout in the third, and Reid's fourth-inning made it 4-0.
Back-to-back singles by Lauren Jones and Little fueled a five-run fifth, McMillan's sacrifice fly produced a run, and consecutive walks by Makiah Jackson, Preston and Reid led to another. Boone County then mishandled Delaney Vaughn's grounder to give up another tally ahead of Ison's two-run single.
“I don't know what it is,” said James, who was mystified by the Cards' relatively slim total of five hits after the Rebels found the strike zone. “There's either a speed that we like to hit, and there's a speed we don't like to hit. It's kind of weird. But Taylor Reid came in and had a big hit.”
SC took advantage of 15 walks in all. Jackson, one of two eighth-graders in the starting lineup along with Banner, waited out three of those. Preston, Ison, McMillan and Little each drew a pair.
The sophomore Reid joined seniors Ison and McMillan with multiple RBI.
“Last game I think we were really hype and wanted to hit, and I think we have to be more patient. That's something we have to remember,” Little said. “A lot of us came in today with that mindset of relax and it's not home runs but base hits.”
Little walked only two and threw 87 pitches. She continued that pattern against Douglass, breezing through the first four innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts while the Cards threatened to pull away.
Reid roped a two-run single in the first inning. That lead doubled two frames later on a triple by Little and RBI singles from Jones and Price.
Alyssa Wade's second-inning double was the only hit against Little. SC's freshman phenom hurdled that speed bump with a strikeout to leave Wade at third base.
Little's apprehension in the circle has faded with each start of the season after the winter-long recovery.
“They had to put pins in my hand,” Little said. “The entire month of December I just worked out all I could instead of pitching, and I actually did really good in January. I worked a lot on spins and location and getting that speed back and the strength. I think it really worked, and I think I'm back to where I was in November.”
McMillan ended Tuesday's third inning by snaring a line drive at the hot corner and doubling a Douglass runner off first. Little then struck out the side in order, the last two on 3-2 offerings, in the fourth.
The tenor of the game changed shortly thereafter. Preston's single, an Ison groundout to advance the runner and a mishandle of Vaughn's service to shortstop made it 5-0. That set the table for Little, who fouled a 1-2 pitch off her cleat and struck out looking while trying to shake off the pain.
“She's gonna be fine,” James said after the game. “It was a good little bruise. It swelled up quickly, so we kept her out.”
In addition to Little's departure, that sequence also was the start of a lock-down relief performance by the Broncos' Chloe Hartlep, who also struck out Jones to end the fourth. Hartlep allowed only one hit over 3 1/3 innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk, prior to Reid's blast.
Pressed into the unenviable task of replacing a red-hot Little, Reid retired the first two Douglass batters before Hartlep homered to right and broke the ice. Reid responded with a strikeout, then a 1-2-3 sixth.
Reid (3-for-3, 3 RBI) had both hits off Hartlep. She singled to start the SC fifth but was left in place by three consecutive strikeouts.
Douglass' seventh started innocently with a groundout to McMillan and an infield single down that same line by Jules Johnson.
Wade's second two-bagger of the evening put two in scoring position for Jarynn Bowman, whose single brought the Broncos (2-2, 0-1) within two. Consecutive singles by Haylee LeFever and Amayah Maxwell knotted the game.
Two Cards went down swinging in the bottom of frame before Reid fouled off one pitch, then sent the second deep into the dusk.
Preston (2-for-4) joined Reid as a repeat hitter for SC, which never hurdled the .500 mark during an uncharacteristic 16-18 season in 2021.
Scott County will face four opponents from three different states this weekend at its Cardinal Classic, to be held at Great Crossing Park: Ryle (6 p.m. Friday), Louisville Eastern (9 a.m. Saturday), Altamont, Illinois (11 a.m. Saturday) and Hendersonville, Tennessee Beech (3 p.m. Saturday).
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you think Kentucky should have charter schools?
You voted: