Sometimes the scoreboard says a loss is inevitable, but it also tells you there’s still time to avoid having a permanent place in someone’s highlight film.
Lexie Roby and Scott County softball found themselves in such a spot Tuesday evening.
The University of Pikeville signee’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the seventh inning spoiled the drama of a no-hit bid by Boyle County’s Kayleigh White, providing the lone bright spot in a 6-1 home loss Tuesday.
SC coach Billy James proclaimed No. 4 Boyle County the best team his Cards have played all season. That’s high praise, considering that 10 of the first 12 opponents are either ranked or receiving votes in the statewide coaches’ poll.
Boyle (10-1) banged out 12 hits and gradually broke it open with two runs in the top of the second, one each in the fifth and sixth, and two in the seventh.
Hailey Cannon went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead the Rebels. White, Summer Ray, Emily Glasscock and Kyndal Honaker also supplied two hits apiece.
Walks by Roby, Delaney Vaughn and Kelbi Hastings were the only other blemishes for White, who struck out 13.
Ada Little struck out 10 in her 6 1/3 innings. Amanda Harmon retired the final two Rebels in the seventh.
They combined to strand seven Boyle County runners.
Scott County (5-7) continues its heavyweight schedule in a tournament at Franklin County this weekend, facing at least two more top-25 teams, Oldham County and Pulaski County.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.