Scott County softball trailed Assumption by three runs before achieving its first baserunner Tuesday night. That deficit increased to five with only nine outs left to burn.
The Cardinals chalked up four runs in those three frames to make a game of it, but they agonizingly left the bases loaded in the sixth and the potential tying and winning runs stranded in the seventh.
Asked if the early parade of zeroes was easier to take than the 5-4 loss, SC coach Billy James took the stance that unanswered prayers were better than never having a prayer.
“I like our fight,” James said. “We in the past have shut down, down 3-0 to a ranked team, and we had every reason to do that.”
One night after routing third-ranked Butler, No. 18 Assumption (16-8) showed no let-up or bus lag at SC (13-16). Olivia Pastin’s sixth and seventh home runs of the season built the lead.
SC’s rally began innocently when Assumption misplayed Emma Price’s two-out fly ball after a single by Kenley Ison and walk from Taylor Reid in the fifth. A groundball ended that threat.
The sixth began with a louder drumbeat. Kaylie Wise doubled, followed by a Delaney Vaughn single. Wise scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2.
Ada Little walked and Ison singled again prior to another Rocket error to make it a two-run game. That came with still nobody out and the bases loaded, but Assumption escaped on a lineout, infield fly and groundout.
Wise singled to fuel the SC seventh, and Assumption sandwiched two miscues around an RBI fielder’s choice from Little.
After a passed ball put both Cardinals in scoring position, the Rockets retired Ellie Price on a roller to short.
“Once we got going, it was all right. We needed one more hit,” James said.
Little (11 strikeouts, three earned runs) held Assumption hitless in the sixth and seventh to give her team a chance.
“Ada pitched pretty well,” James said. “They jumped on us early.”
