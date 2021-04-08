Male exhibited many of the reasons Wednesday night why it was the KHSAA’s undefeated state champion and USA Today’s mythical national champion in 2019.
But Great Crossing, with more than a few branches connecting its upstart program to a title-winning tradition, left no doubt it has all the tools to be a district, region and state powerhouse in year one.
Back-to-back home runs by Camryn Lookadoo and Bianca Ward pulled GC even in the bottom of the sixth inning before Male matched that uprising with three runs in the top of the seventh and escaped with a 6-3 win.
Take away a sputtering start — Lookadoo and Brooklynn Carrigan had the Warhawks’ only two hits through five innings — and the Bulldogs’ now-44-game winning streak would have been in serious jeopardy.
“A little rusty, a little tight, a little nervous. We had some butterflies going,” said GC coach Jeff Portwood, who moved over to the new school after guiding Scott County to state titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018. “Obviously, it’s been two years since a lot of these girls have hit the field, and we knew we’d have good competition. We always do when we play Male. It’s always a good game.”
Layne Ogle, who threw 100 pitches in five gritty innings to keep the Warhawks afloat, ignited the offense in the sixth with a double to the gap in right center.
Two batters later, Lookadoo blasted an offering from Izzy Wright 10 feet beyond the fence in the same section of the outfield. Ward tied it with a laser to dead center.
“That was pretty sweet,” Portwood said. “We emphasize a lot on our hitting, and that was good to see.”
After fouling off eight potential third strikes in a row, Nani Valencia laced the Warhawks’ fourth hit of the inning. Courtesy runner Ashtyn Holbrook stole second but was stranded there.
Male, which outscored its first four opponents by a combined margin of 53-1, countered GC’s loud inning with an array of hit-it-where-they-ain’t heroics.
Carrigan ranged from second base to shallow center field, but her courageous, belly-first dive couldn’t deny Madison Reed a one-out single to start the rally.
Lily Keen broke the deadlock with a two-run knock off reliever Valencia later in the inning. She scored on a passed ball.
Carrigan drew a leadoff walk in GC’s half of the seventh. The Warhawks ran into a double play on a sacrifice bunt attempt.
Ogle ended four of her five innings with a strikeout.
She escaped a bases-loaded jam to start the game, then limited a potential big third inning for Male to a single run. Pinch hitter Riley Gentry, who hadn’t registered an at-bat all season, smacked an RBI single after inheriting a two-strike count from an injured teammate.
The margin grew to 3-0 in the fifth, when a double by Jadyn Thompson and single by Lilly Davis set the table.
Thompson barely swept under Ward’s tag on a fielder’s choice at home. Keen then cracked a seeing-eye single.
“The first inning, she got out of that mess. I thought she did real well,” Portwood said of Ogle.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.