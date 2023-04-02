Entering Tuesday night's renewal of the rivalry at Lois Holmes Field, four of the past six 42nd District softball showdowns between Scott County and Frederick Douglass were settled by a single run.
The Cardinals and Broncos split those nail-biters since 2019 down the middle, with each team taking away the victory twice.
All signs so far this spring point to a revival or perhaps even a complete return to glory days for SC, however, and the ease with which it dispatched Douglass, 12-1, filed another mountain of evidence into that column.
Karsyn Preston went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored — the junior infielder's second four-hit barrage in less than a week — to headline an outburst of 11 hits for Scott County (6-0 overall, 1-0 district).
Her base hit followed a walk by Makiah Jackson and set up a two-run double into left field by winning pitcher Ada Little, ending the game via mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
After giving up a home run by Jarynn Bowman to straight-away center in the top of the first — and Jackson nearly stole that one, crashing over the fence before the ball squirted out of her glove during the descent — Little baffled the Broncos (1-2, 0-1) for the duration.
Frederick Douglass mustered only one additional hit, Jordan Bowman's leadoff single in the fourth. Little struck out the next three swinging and also retired the side consecutively on strikes in the final frame.
Little mowed down 11 and did not issue a walk, improving her ratio in those crucial categories to 56 whiffs and only five free passes in 23 innings.
The walk-off double also made Little (2-for-3) a repeat hitter. Little and Preston are batting .588 and ,545, respectively.
Delaney Vaughn's bases-loaded double and sacrifice fly accounted for a team-high four RBI. Lauren Jones and Beth McIntyre each went 1-for-3 and knocked in a run.
Jones and Kelbi Hastings rounded out SC's total of a half dozen doubles. Taylor Reid (1-for-2 with a walk), whose game-winning home run was the difference in a home win over the Broncos last season, completed the Cardinals' hit parade.
Scott County, which has jumped from No. 20 to 12th in the statewide coaches' poll, scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in its six outings.
The Lady Cards answered Bowman's blast immediately and took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Jackson walked, stole second and scored the tying run on Preston's double to left field. Little advanced Preston with a bounce out to first, setting up Vaughn's fly ball to center.
Twelve was the magic number in the second inning. Little struck out the Douglass side on that economical number of pitches. Scott County then sent a dozen hitters to the plate, piling up seven runs for a 9-1 lead.
SC's uprising started innocently with Reid's walk on a 3-2 pitch sandwiched between a pop out and strikeout.
Hastings won another lengthy battle with Alexis Fox for ball four and seemingly opened the floodgates. A wild pitch and an error on Jackson's slapper down the first base line produced the initial run.
Preston promptly went to left field again for an RBI single. Little walked to load the bases prior to lone senior Vaughn's biggest hit of the season to date for a 7-1 cushion.
Jones' double and McIntyre's single each plated another run before Douglass reliever Chloe Hartlep summoned a strikeout.
Two-baggers by Hastings and Preston made it 10-1 in the third. Reid's hit was the only noise of a scoreless fourth prior to the game-ending rally.
Scott County travels to the Bob Jones tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, for pool play games Friday evening against Hatton and James Clemens. The event concludes Saturday.
After spring break, the Lady Cards' next in-state game is home April 11 against Woodford County.