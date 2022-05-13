H.S. softball: SC shuts down No. 10 Catholic
Softball's 42nd District and 11th Region playoffs promise to be a madhouse. Look no further than Scott County's vastly different Tuesday and Wednesday results for proof.
In the Cardinals' first game of the week, freshman sensation Ada Little threw her second no-hitter in a dozen days … and SC still lost 1-0 on an unearned run at district rival Frederick Douglass.
Given the immediate opportunity to bounce back at home against the No. 10 team in the statewide coaches' poll and another of the co-favorites in a crowded region, Scott County took advantage of its few opportunities and Little out-dueled another ninth-grade ace, Abby Hammond of Lexington Catholic, 4-0.
“I grew up playing a lot of those girls, and it was kind of like an even rivalry. And last year fall league, it was tied, 0-0 game,” said Little, who tossed a two-hitter with a dozen strikeouts. “I just think we really wanted that one, especially since they're ranked and we didn't believe that they should be ranked higher than us.”
Scott County (17-8) couldn't capitalize on Little's two-out triple to the right field wall in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cards used Ellie Price's eagle eye at the plate and aggressive base running to break the stalemate an inning later.
Senior center fielder Price walked after fouling off five consecutive pitches, advanced to second on Kenley Ison's sacrifice bunt, stole third and scampered home when the catcher's throw sailed into left field.
“That first run was huge. It changed after that. We started hitting the ball a little bit,” SC coach Billy James said. “(Tuesday) night I told (the seniors) they needed to step up, and they didn't really know what that meant. I think they know what it means now.”
Karsyn Preston — who later hit a walk-off home run in the JV contest — hustled out a dribbler and drew an errant throw to fire up a sixth-inning storm.
Jenna McMillan bounced into a fruitless fielder's choice, followed by Little's second hit of the evening to load the bases. Kayleigh Bell singled sharply through the middle to make it 2-0, and Price's two-out shot to the gap in right center dropped in for two more runs.
“She's seeing the ball well,” James said of Price, who clubbed three homers in a two-game span little more than a week ago. “She got that one hit today, drew a walk. We're starting to reward her by moving her up in the lineup.”
The late-game support was more than enough for Little, who retired the final nine batters from Lexington Catholic (19-5) after a leadoff single by Sara Prisinzano in the fifth.
Little walked only two Knights and lowered her ERA to 0.78. SC scratched out five hits and the four unearned runs against Hammond, who struck out six and also walked a pair.
“Nothing against her,” Little said. “She's a great pitcher, amazing, but I think it's been back and forth between the both of us being probably the top two in our class around the area, so it's definitely been a big rivalry between the two of us.”
Scott County owns a 12-game winning streak over Lexington Catholic, a relative upstart among the area's softball powers, dating back to 2002.
“That's a really good team. A team like that who's beat Lafayette twice, you just don't know,” James said. “My wife sent me a text right after the game. 'That was great. Look what they're capable of.' I'm like, yeah, but we're capable of losing to some teams we shouldn't be losing to either.”
Such was the case a night earlier, when Frederick Douglass avenged an early-season 6-5 loss.
The Broncos scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on the strength of walks by Amya Durram and Jules Johnson, a sacrifice bunt by Jarynn Bowman and a Cardinal throwing error.
“We were missing a few girls (due to illness), but our hitting was not on that game,” Little said. “I think that's what it was. It was an unearned run, but we all make mistakes sometimes. That's expected. We came back (Wednesday) wanting more.”
Rachael Harris spun a three-hit shutout for Frederick Douglass. She struck out five against only one walk. Preston, Makiah Jackson and Delaney Vaughn had the lone hits, all singles, for SC.
SC loaded the bases with the help of a Douglass error in the fifth, but Harris coaxed a fly ball from Ison to Durram in left field to escape the threat.
SC (4-2 in the 42nd) is still the No. 1 seed when it hosts the district playoffs the week of May 23.
“Everybody's coming for everybody,” Little said. “It's a toss-up at this point, especially our district, and our region is definitely one of the top ones for sure.”
Lexington Catholic is only scratching the surface of what Scott County will face in the next week. The Cards will take on No. 2 McCracken County and No. 3 South Warren on Saturday at the Best of the West tournament in Bowling Green, then travel to No. 1 Ballard on Tuesday after a Monday trip to Montgomery County.
“No schedule is like our schedule the next three games,” James said.
