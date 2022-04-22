H.S. softball: SC shuts down Shelby County
Scott County softball is secure in the knowledge that it doesn't require a big bundle of runs to beat any opponent this spring, and that's proving true no matter who is standing in the circle.
Not that the Lady Cards are having any problem scoring in bunches, mind you. SC served up a double-digit number on the scoreboard for the fifth time while securing its sixth shutout, 12-0, over Shelby County at Lois Holmes Field.
SC has reestablished its name at the statewide level on the mighty left arm of freshman Ada Little, but sophomore Taylor Reid continues to emerge as a sensational second option.
Reid weaved her second whitewashing of the season to go with Little's four, spinning a two-hitter while striking out seven and walking two. She was also a catalyst at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Karsyn Preston was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI to headline a 10-hit attack for Scott County (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Delaney Vaughn was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Jalynn Blair knocked in a pair.
After scratching out a single run in the bottom of the first, SC fashioned four runs in the second and exploded for seven in the fourth to end the game by virtue of the mercy rule after five.
Kaitlyn Houchin and Kayden Sasser had the only hits for Shelby County (3-7).
The Rockets reaped both in the fourth inning, when Reid also issued a walk but later coaxed a ground ball to Lauren Jones at shortstop to leave the bases loaded.
The Lady Cards' pitching staff has allowed only 12 earned runs in 63 1/3 innings of work this season.
SC got the jump with two out in the opening frame thanks to consecutive singles by Vaughn and Reid, then back-to-back walks by Jenna McMillan and Ellie Price.
Jones and Makiah Jackson fueled the second-inning surge with walks. Preston plated both with a line drive to center field.
Kayleigh Bell reached on an error and Vaughn was hit by a pitch, setting up Reid's two-run single to left for a 5-0 lead.
Scott County nearly turned in another two-out rally in the third but left the bases loaded after Jackson and Bell sandwiched walks around another hit by Preston.
The floodgates opened after Reid escaped the Rockets' half of the fourth. Reid and Price drew free passes, leading to Blair's two-run double.
Another walk by Little — who mostly enjoyed a night off aside from the one plate appearance in pinch-hit mode — prefaced four consecutive hits. Jackson jolted an RBI single to left. Preston and Bell went the same way for back-to-back doubles, Preston's producing two runs and Bell's another, before Vaughn singled to center and accounted for the final margin.
Reid struck out two and got a bouncer to McMillan at third for the final outs in the fifth.
Scott County's schedule ramps back up beginning with a home date Thursday against Woodford County. The Cards will host Henry Clay in a 42nd District clash Friday before a Saturday tripleheader in the Dan Cummins Classic at Great Crossing Park: No. 22 Mercy at 9 a.m., Pendleton County at 11 a.m. and No. 8 Lafayette at 1 p.m.
