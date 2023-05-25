LEXINGTON — The one flaw in the slaw as Scott County softball strives to get past the 11th Region semifinal berth that's seemingly been its birthright for two decades is an inability to string hits together when deep into the playoffs.
That bugaboo struck again Tuesday evening, when five widely scattered singles off Lexington Catholic's cornerstone in the circle, Abby Hammond, weren't enough to avoid elimination against the Knights for the second straight May.
Hammond and fellow sophomore star Ada Little of SC each struck out seven without issuing a walk, but 2022 state finalist Lex Cath maximized its opportunities and advanced with a 4-0 verdict at Henry Clay High School.
“We had some really good contact tonight. It was right at girls. They made a couple of great plays, and Abby is a fantastic pitcher. Some of those hits she was throwing the ball so we would hit it that way,” SC coach Mike Wagoner said. “We just couldn't string anything together tonight. Some of theirs fell. Some of ours didn't. That's why you play the games.”
Scott County (18-9) blanked Western Hills (22-10) by the same 4-0 count at home in Monday's quarterfinals.
Little flung a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Lauren Jones belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.
It extended the Lady Cardinals' remarkable streak of region quarterfinal wins to 19 seasons. Bullitt Central was the last school to eliminate Scott County prior to the semis, and that was in the Eighth Region back in 2003.
The big hit never materialized against Lexington Catholic (22-9), which also shut out SC in this round a year ago to end a 12-game losing streak against the Cardinals.
“It's been a fantastic season. I've enjoyed the heck out of it. This is the part that sucks,” Wagoner said. “Hopefully we can work on the things we need to work on this offseason and continue to improve. The future's bright.”
SC squandered its only back-to-back hits of the evening, two-out singles by Jones and lone senior Delaney Vaughn, when Hammond spun a 2-2 pitch past Little to end the first inning.
Three consecutive singles with two out from Ava Emmert, Olivia Ryan and Lydia Kennedy put the Knights on the board in the bottom half of the opening frame.
Catholic took command after a sharp, opposite-field by Hammond and a sacrifice bunt bid by Lucy Nash. SC threw wide of first base and high to second, and both runners rounded the bases for a 3-0 advantage that proved enormous in such a pitchers' duel.
“Great pitcher, great team, great coached team,” Wagoner said. “I think we may have had two errors, maybe on the same play. Up until they scored that fourth run, that was really a 1-0 ballgame if we don't make that error there.”
Scott County put at least one runner on base against Hammond in every inning except the second and seventh, and Little retired 11 consecutive Knights after the nightmarish start to the third.
The Cards' best chance to get on the board was when the Knights misplayed a hard-hit ball by Sydney Hayes, followed later by a Karsyn Preston single in the fifth. Jones worked Hammond to a 3-1 count before a strikeout stalled the threat.
Jones, whose eighth-inning home run hoisted Scott County to the district championship last week, launched another one over the fence in right center at Lois Holmes Field to give the Cards a rare early lead and ultimately knock out Western Hills.
“I called two bunts the first time at bat. Then she puts one over the fence,” Wagoner said. “It's been one run or behind one run. You saw how last week went. I know the crowd loves watching those games, but this is a whole lot more enjoyable for me.”
SC added a run in the second when Makiah Jackson beat out an infield single, stole second and scored all the way from there on a bunt single by Kelbi Hastings.
The freshman's fleet feet also produced a sensational diving catch in center field later in the game.
“That's what I've been working on, putting the ball in play and let the defense work,” Jackson said. “With my speed I know I have an advantage. I've just got to use what I have and make it work.”
Jones' walk, Preston's sacrifice bunt and Vaughn's RBI single capped the scoring in the fifth.
That and the Cards' air-tight defense were ample support for Little, who gave up only two-out singles to Kinsley Redmon in the fifth and Karington Briscoe in the sixth.
“I know I can trust them. I trust that they're all gonna believe in themselves like I believe in them,” Little said. “In the past we've had a so-called young team. This year a majority of our players are juniors, so I think our maturity is definitely hitting the field, and it's very noticeable.”
Preston provided the exclamation point with a belly-first dive at second base to snare a line drive, followed by a throw to Taylor Reid at first to erase an earlier walk and close out the win.
“We've worked a lot on defense in practice, and it's really shown the past few games,” Preston said. “Ada's pitching her butt off, but we're playing teams that are better caliber, so they're gonna hit it, and we're making the plays that we need to.”