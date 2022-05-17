H.S. softball: SC taken down by top-three foes in tourney
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Scott County softball saw Saturday that mistakes are magnified and the margin for miscues is miniscule when taking on two of the state's consensus top teams.
After committing four errors and mustering only a matching total of hits in a 10-0 loss to No. 2 McCracken County, SC was charged with a staggering 10 errors in its second contest, a 10-2 defeat at the hands of No. 3 South Warren.
Both games were part of the Best of the West tournament at Bowling Green and started an unforgiving schedule sequence heading into the final week of the regular season. Scott County (17-10) will complete the toughest possible trifecta by traveling to No. 1 Ballard on Tuesday evening.
Last year's contest against First Region champion McCracken was a 6-5 win for the Mustangs as part of a weekend tournament in Georgetown, but the Cardinals were never in the rematch.
McCracken County (27-3) accumulated eight runs in the top of the second inning, chasing SC freshman ace Ada Little, who entered the event with a microscopic 0.78 ERA.
Five of the nine runs against Little were unearned. Ellie Shoulders and Isabella Story each belted a second-inning triple for the Mustangs.
Little, Makiah Jackson, Jaylnn Blair and Kayleigh Bell notched the hits, all singles, for the Cardinals. Anna Kate Hawes twirled the shutout for McCracken County with three strikeouts against one walk.
Taylor Reid took over in the circle, picked up the final out of the second inning and held the Mustangs to a dull roar the rest of the way. She allowed only two hits over 3 1/3 innings of work.
Seven hits kept SC close to South Warren for a spell. The Cards broke out to a lead in the top of the first when Jackson and Ellie Price singled ahead of Bell's RBI fielder's choice.
It stayed 1-1 until the bottom of the third, when the Spartans crossed the plate four times to take command.
Scott County scored its only other run in the fifth, when Karsyn Preston singled, moved up to second on Kenley Ison's sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Price. Price was the lone repeat hitter for the Cardinals.
SC bounced back Monday with a 9-3 triumph at Montgomery County, ending the Indians' 25-game winning streak.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
