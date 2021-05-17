Even in the softball district that was its personal playground for more than a decade, Scott County isn’t hitting the ball hard enough or consistently enough to take a game for granted.
The Cards crafted a four-run lead Friday night at Lois Holmes Field and watched most of it slip away. SC needed a hotly disputed, 50/50 call at first base to close out a 4-3 win over Bryan Station.
“I told them a win’s a win, but I would not be celebrating anything,” SC coach Billy James said. “We don’t make anything easy for ourselves. You let a team hang around, they get confidence, and we seemed out of sorts.”
Scott County (11-14, 3-1) sandwiched that necessary victory between a pair of defeats against higher-ranked opponents: 4-0 at Anderson County on Thursday, and 12-4 to reigning KHSAA champion Male in a Saturday matinee at home.
Ellie Price’s RBI single and Emma Price’s bases-loaded double to the gap in right center furnished the 4-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning against the Defenders.
“Just looking for a base hit, trying to make something happen, make them do something with the ball,” Emma Price said of her approach at the plate. “It’s important to get the lead so we can keep our confidence built up and our energy in the game until we have a safe, secure spot.”
Bryan Station (11-9, 2-3) battled back and tallied three in the top of the fifth, all with two out.
Hannah Yahr belted a home run to dead center with one aboard. After an error, Maya Meads ripped a run-producing double into the gap.
Ada Little rang up one of her nine strikeouts to escape that fracas. Kenley Ison threw out a would-be base thief prior to another whiff ending the sixth.
Meads doubled to start the seventh. But after a strikeout, the Defenders gave up one out with a sacrifice bunt, and McKenzie Quinn’s throw on the run across the diamond to Kaylie Wise was ruled in time to slam the door.
“That’s a frustrating win, but that’s been our year. We do not hit the ball well enough to compete,” James said. “We have a really good young pitcher. We’ve got to back her up. We pick and choose when to hit the ball. We hit the ball against really good teams.”
Scott County honored the only three seniors on its roster of 27, Wise, Lexie Roby and Sarah Parker, prior to the game.
SC had seven widely scattered hits in the loss at Anderson County. Ison and Jenna McMillan each went 2-for-3. Little struck out six and was charged with only one earned run over the route.
Male mashed four home runs — two by Lilly Davis, and one each by Makenna Page and Mikayla Scroggins — to run away in the weekend finale.
Walks were the culprit to set up three-run bombs by Page and Davis, the latter making it 7-2 in the top of the fourth.
Ison, Roby and Delaney Vaughn each had two of SC’s 10 hits against Male. Ison and Little both drove in a pair,
Two more ranked teams, Estill County and Ballard, await SC in a busy week ahead. The Cards also face must-win rematches with Bryan Station (Tuesday) and Frederick Douglass (Friday) in order to nail down the top seed in the district playoffs.
“We’re starting to connect the dots and figure it out,” Price said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.