Scott County softball couldn't have made a much more resounding statement to open the lid on a new season and era.
The Lady Cards, ranked No. 20 in a statewide, preseason coaches' poll. hit the road south and throttled five-time defending 12th Region champion No. 13 Boyle County, 13-2, in a Thursday showdown at Centre College.
Sophomore left-hander Ada Little rang up 17 strikeouts, including all three in the seventh inning to punctuate the first career win for new coach Mike Wagoner.
Karsyn Preston and Lauren Jones belted home runs for the Lady Cards. Jones had a triple and finished 2-for-4 with four RBI. Little led SC with three hits, including a double, and knocked in a run.
Aubrey Wiggington and Makiah Jackson also were repeat hitters for the Lady Cardinals, who avenged a 6-1 loss in 2021 that snapped an eight-game winning streak over the Rebels.
In the circle, Little allowed only three hits and a pair of walks in her gem. Boyle County avoided the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, barely making a ripple in what was already a 9-0 cushion.
Scott County set the tone with three runs in the top of the first. Preston and Delaney Vaughn sandwiched walks around Little's line-drive single to center.
That set the table for a bases-loaded walk by Jones. Courtesy runner Belle Banner then scored on a passed ball. SC added another run when Boyle County misplayed Beth McIntyre's fly ball.
Little mowed down the side on strikes and sent the Cards straight back to work at the dish. Wigginton's bunt single and a sacrifice by Preston prefaced Little's RBI double to left for a 4-0 lead.
Jackson bunted for a hit and Jalynn Blair walked ahead of Taylor Reid's RBI groundout to make it 5-0 in the third.
SC's only scoreless frame was the fourth. Business picked up again an inning later when Jones jumped on the second offering and led off with her home run.
Kelbi Hastings walked and Jackson delivered a base hit, providing the opportunity for Reid's second RBI bounce out of the evening for a 7-0 advantage.
Preston walked and Little singled to furnish RBI for Vaughn (sacrifice fly) and Jones (fielder's choice) in the sixth.
Boyle County finally broke through in the bottom of that inning with two out on a single by Courtney Sandy, walk by Katie Qualls and two-run double off the bat of Summer Ray.
Little whiffed Cambry Cheek to escape that mild fracas, and the Cards ripped it farther apart in the seventh with Preston's round-tripper and Jones' triple. Wigginton also had a base hit along with walks by Reid and Little in the uprising.
Scott County pounded out a total of 10 hits against three Boyle County pitchers and struck out only five times on the evening.