H.S. softball: Scott County seniors speak out on behalf of embattled coaches
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Jenna McMillan and Kenley Ison each doubt they would have swapped the Scott County High School softball uniform for matching Thomas More University gear later this summer without the influence of embattled SC coaches Billy James and Donald Murphy in their lives.
The two recent graduates also never imagined their first major task as alumnae and in the adult world would happen so quickly and involve a social media campaign and petition drive to help those mentors keep their jobs.
“I definitely think that it was unfair. We just want our voices to be heard. We want everyone to know they're not what's been said about them,” said Ison, a two-year starting catcher for the Cardinals. “They're so much more than that. They're so much more than just softball coaches to us, and I don't think some people got the chance to see that yet. I'm still pretty mad about it. I'm gonna be mad about it.”
James, who took over the Scott County program when Great Crossing opened for the 2019-20 school year and brought Murphy on board prior to this season, said he was informed about a month ago that his staff would not be retained and that the head coach position would be open for 2023.
He informed the team Sunday night.
“My jaw literally dropped,” said McMillan, who played third base. “I just started sobbing, and (Ison) was fuming.”
It was the start of a week-long cycle through the stages of grief for the ex-Cardinals, whose sadness, anger and perception of powerless ultimately spurred them to activism.
More than 450 members of the community have signed the players' petition. While their own attempts to meet with school administrators were rebuffed, a team parent and booster has been given a chance to speak on their behalf.
“There's girls that have reached out, signed the petition that haven't played for Billy in five-plus years,” McMillan said. “They're still fighting for him because they know what a good coach he is and how big this is gonna negatively impact these girls next year. Everybody sees it.”
McMillan and Ison agree with James' assessment that the push to remove him as a coach is from a vocal minority. The players estimate the ratio of players and parents who support the staff to those who don't at five to one.
James acknowledged Sunday that a former assistant coach was dismissed after ordering an alcoholic drink during a team dinner on a spring trip to Florida. The athletes believe that is a peripheral issue to the coaches' style, which someone on the other side of the fence might see as intense or old-school.
“They coach us hard. I will not lie. Billy said it himself at the banquet. He's been the hardest on me out of anybody on this team,” Ison said. “But I knew every single day when I would leave a game or practice that both of them still cared about me and loved me and made sure that I knew that, and they went out of their way to do things for us that they didn't have to do.”
Both players see multiple implicit biases in the situation. They believe some outside the dugout may have issues with someone yelling at female athletes, particularly when that coach is a male.
Also, in a state where softball is a rising but relatively low-profile sport in comparison to others, they don't think James and Murphy are being given equal leeway or a forum to defend themselves.
“Girls' softball unfortunately is a minority that a select few people care about or would fight for,” McMillan said. “If this would have happened to the football coach, he probably would have been questioned about it before he was terminated, and there probably would have been an investigation.
“You have to be pushed in sports. You can't just play and it be all happy rainbows all the time. You have to be pushed to be better, and that's what those coaches were doing. They weren't degrading us or making us feel bad about ourselves or calling us names. It was none of that. They were pushing us to be better because they cared about us.”
McMillan played five springs under James, who was an assistant and involved in developing the younger players when Scott County won its second and third KHSAA state championships in 2016 and 2018. James coached Ison all four years of her high school experience.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, James is a high-energy coach who the players say holds his best players to the highest standard.
“I feel like hearing it from our side is better than parents. No one sees what goes on behind the scenes at the field and what's put into this program,” Ison said. “It's unhappy parents that will never be satisfied. That's exactly what it is. There's a group of parents that they've been out to get Billy.”
James' hiring of Murphy, previously head coach at Frederick Douglass and father of a former star player at Scott County, only increased the murmuring, according to the players.
“They've hated Coach Murphy since day one, and they will just never be happy. I don't think some people have taken the time to see that they're more than just softball coaches,” Ison said. “Someone's unhappy because their kid doesn't play, or their kid does play but they don't like the way that they coach. It's just not fair to the rest of the team that a couple of people are unhappy, but we've got over 400 people in this community that disagree with that.”
If anything, the players say the coaching mellowed this season after the group of rising seniors met with James last summer.
“Honest to God, these coaches have not yelled at us. Last season, yes, but me and Kenley and Ellie (Price) all had a conversation with him over summer at the end of our junior season and said next year this isn't what we want it to be like for the girls. We want to be a safe, loving environment,” McMillan said.
“He gets on to us, but if we had eight errors in one game, we should get in trouble. If people are not giving full effort, they should get in trouble. That's justified reasons that he's gotten on to the team. It's never been singling out girls, ever.
“They know who they can get on to and who they can't,” she added. “Billy knows that if he screams at Kenley, she's probably gonna get upset for a little bit. He knows if he screams at Kayleigh (Bell), she's probably gonna brush it off and act like it didn't happen. They know the difference between their players. They get to know their players, and they take the time to do that.”
McMillan said James and Murphy's consistency and dedication in coaching the team with the same passion for a month after learning they would be fired speaks to their character.
In a text message to the pair Monday, Murphy told them he loved them like his own and appreciated their willingness to take a stand for something they believe in.
“They don't have to talk to us anymore. They don't have to have anything to do with our lives, but they still care about us, and they have this entire season,” Ison said. “They've always made sure we know that we can count on them. If it's a phone call, a text message, they will be there for us. It's sad to see that some of these girls never have him a chance and will never be able to form relationships with those two like we have gotten to do.”
McMillan said she had given up on the dream of playing college softball before Murphy arrived this school year. His words of encouragement and willingness to be part of extra hitting and infield before and after practices were the catalyst to her signing with the Saints.
Now she wants the next wave of Cardinals to benefit from the same experience.
“It doesn't affect us two personally if they're coaches next year at all. We're still fighting for it, because I think if this program loses those two, or three with Cat (Bridegam), it's gonna go downhill really quick,” McMillan said.
“(Almost) the whole varsity team has reached out to us saying, 'What can we do to help? Should we send an email? Who can we talk to? If you guys get a meeting can we come?' I think that whoever the next coach is, they're not gonna be very happy about it either way.”
Speaking of administrators and even some of the most outspoken parents, McMillan added, “They're not at the practices. They don't see the text messages that are sent, the conversations that we have after games. I feel like if they genuinely wanted information, the players would be their best option with this.”
With seemingly so many voices having been drowned out by so few, the leaders of the Lady Cards' response to the firing say their primary goal is to level the playing field.
“Everyone makes mistakes. We make mistakes and mess up, coaches, parents, but at the end of the day no one has gotten to explain anything,” Ison said. “No other parents besides the ones who complained. None of the players have gotten to speak up. That's where I feel like it's unfair, because if they're going to do something like this and they're seeing the effect it's having on girls, parents, past players that haven't played for Billy in years, I feel like we should get a say.”
The final stage of grief is acceptance, of course, and the two soon-to-be college freshmen fully understand that their campaign may fall on deaf ears.
One plot twist that has come to light since the dismissal is that James is considered welcome — multiple sources said even encouraged — to reapply for the position.
What that would mean for the rest of his staff is unclear. Also, in this era of multiple programs and open enrollment in the county, James' return could inspire the faction that is against him to play elsewhere.
Regardless of how it all works out, softball in general and their relationship with James and Murphy in specific taught the players to go down swinging.
“I want these girls to be heard,” McMillan said. “We're trying to be as a respectful as possible with this and just respectfully be heard one way or another. Even if this is a done deal and there's really nothing we can do, I think that the players should be allowed to speak up and have a voice for their coaches, stand up for their team.”
“A couple of parents didn't like the way they coached apparently. But I think everyone's starting to realize that wasn't the case, and that was one of our main goals,” Ison added. “We'd love for them to get the job back. We want that more than anything. But at the end of the day, I don't want people talking bad about them or saying they're this or that, because that's just not true.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
What box office cinema hit will take the lead this summer?
You voted: