With a pair of one-run wins away from home Saturday, Scott County softball accomplished a feat that escaped even two of its three KHSAA state championship teams.
SC extended its season-opening winning streak to five with triumphs of 3-2 over Pulaski County and 2-1 over East Carter at the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament in Somerset.
It's the first time the Lady Cardinals have been undefeated this many games into the season since 2017, when SC started 5-0 for the third consecutive season. Both the storied 2014 and 2018 clubs were tripped up in their fourth contest of the spring.
After scoring double-digit runs in each of its first three wins, Scott County prospered through two five-inning pitchers' duels until the 90-minute time limit.
Ada Little put away Pulaski County with a complete game four-hitter. The sophomore left-hander struck out nine and walked two.
In the nightcap. Beth McIntyre worked the first four frames, scattered five hits, struck out six and did not issue a walk.
With the Lady Cards unable to pad their lead and the clock running out, the hard-throwing Little returned the circle and mowed down the East Carter side in order on strikes to seal the victory.
SC survived leaving 11 runners on base against Pulaski County (4-2) thanks to a game-winning infield single by Makiah Jackson to break the tie with two out in the top of the fifth.
Lauren Jones led off the inning with her third hit in as many at-bats. Taylor Reid then reached base on a dropped pop-up, with the Maroons recovering in time to retire Jones on a force play.
Jalynn Blair's single to left advanced pinch runner Kenzlee Callison into scoring position. A sacrifice bunt by Kelbi Hastings moved up the runners for Jackson, who beat out a bouncer to shortstop.
Little struck out Pulaski's first batter looking in the bottom of the fifth before coaxing two balls in the air to slam the door.
Pulaski County previously pulled even in the third when Brooklyn Thomas piggybacked Shelbie Sellers' leadoff single with a two-run blast over the fence in right field.
It erased an SC lead that probably should have been bigger. The Lady Cards couldn't capitalize after an error and a walk with two out in the top of the first.
Jones led off the second inning with a double. An unsuccessful fielder's choice and an error loaded the bases with one out, but Pulaski pitcher Bella Ellis notched a strikeout and a pop out to escape unscathed.
The Lady Cards finally forged ahead in the top of the third. Little led off with a hit. Jones hustled out a two-out infield single and Reid walked prior to a two-run single by Blair. Little struck out Sellers with two aboard to protect that lead going into the fourth.
SC scored both runs against East Carter (3-2) in the bottom of the second. McIntyre, Jones, Aubrey Wigginton and Reid singled consecutively to break the ice. Katie Stevens plated the second run with an RBI groundout.
McIntyre achieved the rare feat of four strikeouts in the first inning. The last one kept the Lady Raiders off the board after a single and a dropped third strike.
East Carter cut the lead in half on singles by Stephany Tussey, Adriana Cordle and Shelby Felty in the fourth. McIntyre stymied Abby Boggs on a pop to Reid at first to keep the lead.