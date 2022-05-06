H.S. softball: Scott County's seventh shuts down Station
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
LEXINGTON — When seniors with batting averages of .220 and .209 clobber no-doubt home runs to break open a pitchers' duel in the first game of May, it's a welcome indicator that all-important month will end well, too.
Long balls by Jenna McMillan and Ellie Price headlined an eight-run top of the seventh inning Monday night and put Scott County in the 42nd District softball with a 9-0 verdict at Bryan Station.
“I've been messing with it a little bit,” said McMillan, who hadn't hit one out since SC's preseason scrimmage. “I've been hitting with (assistant coach Donald) Murphy a lot before games and practice and everything, and I recently started going to Noochie (Varner).”
SC broke it open with an RBI single by Ada Little, a two-run knock from Kayleigh Bell and an RBI squeeze bunt off the bat of Kenley Ison prior to McMillan's two-run bomb.
Lauren Jones then walked to set up Price's encore. It was the third home run in two games out of nowhere for Price, and easily could have been her fourth. A shot that hit the yellow bar on top of the wall in center field earlier in the game was ruled a double.
“I'm so proud of them, because a lot of them are older girls, and they've been working a lot this year,” said Little, who went 4-for-4 and raised her team-leading average to .537. “They definitely wanted to make a change. They saw how last season went and said 'I'm not done yet.' They've worked their butts off recently.”
SC's four seniors — Ison, Bell, McMillan and Price — combined for eight RBI. Price went 3-for-4 and Bell and McMillan each 2-for-4 for the Cardinals (16-7 overall, 4-1 district), who have matched last season's win total in 11 fewer games.
It was enough to give the freshman Little the edge over Bryan Station eighth-grader Karsyn Rockvoan despite the Defenders' 10 hits. Little struck out seven, most of them in tight spots with multiple runners on base.
Little pitched the Cards' 10th shutout of the spring and lowered her ERA to 0.85.
“She'd tell you she didn't have her best stuff tonight,” SC coach Billy James said. “I think some of that has to do with pitching a lot last week. We wore her out a little bit.”
Scott County didn't commit an error behind Little, and most of the night there wasn't margin for any. Price caught a sinking line drive to start a double play and end Bryan Station's first-inning threat.
Little buckled down and struck out Michelle Moore after giving up a two-out double to Ally Decker in the second. Bryan Station (14-10, 2-3) loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Little coaxed another line drive to Price prior to a three-pitch strikeout to escape.
Meanwhile, Rockvoan (10 strikeouts, two walks) breezed through the second and third frames without allowing a Cardinal runner.
“They put a lot of pressure on us early, and I told them we've gotta buckle down or we know what can happen, what happened last week that we don't want to talk about,” James said, referring to an upset loss at Henry Clay.
Little and Delaney Vaughn broke through with singles in the fourth inning, only to see catcher Sydney Webster snow-cone a tricky foul pop to end the threat.
Brooke Weathers and Decker christened Station's half of that chapter with consecutive singles. Little struck out the next two, and Price put out the fire by gloving another shallow fly ball.
Back-to-back strikeouts prevented SC from breaking through after McMillan singled and Price flirted with a home run in the fifth.
“They were tough. They are a team that's been very much coming at us,” Little said. “I think everybody is with the Scott County name. I think it's important to look past that and just try to win the next game.”
Little pitched around a two-out double by Tiahna Bowman in the fifth and christened SC's breakthrough in the sixth with a single.
Bell lined a bases hit to left, and the first of Ison's two textbook bunts down the stretch plated pinch runner Addison Langley.
“She was throwing hard early on,” James said of Rockvoan. “She had a few strikeouts against us, and we didn't make the adjustments. Last year we wouldn't (ever) have made those adjustments. We're starting to make them. It's a nice change for sure.”
Little locked down the Defenders after Weathers' leadoff single and turned it over to her team for the monster seventh.
Price singled and Karsyn Preston walked prior to Little's run-producing hit to left.
“Ada can shut any team down on offense, and she went 4-for-4 hitting too,” McMillan said. “I think the dugout being as loud and enthusiastic as they were tonight helps a lot with our confidence at the plate. When the dugout's loud, I feel like we string more hits along.”
Scott County beat Bryan Station for the 32nd consecutive game, a streak dating back to 2006.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
