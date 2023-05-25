LEXINGTON — Thursday was just another night at the office for Scott County in a 42nd District softball tournament nobody who had a seat they were too nervous to use will ever forget.
Two outs away from the end of a championship streak that started before many of them were born, the Lady Cardinals stayed alive against Bryan Station with a tying, two-strike line drive to center field off the bat of Taylor Reid.
“The team had just done their part at that point,” Reid said. “I just had to come up with a hit. I was kind of due a little bit.”
That merely steered SC into the drama of extra innings for the second time in as many rounds.
After watching a would-be strike three thump the catcher's mitt maybe an inch out of the strike zone, Lauren Jones dialed up the no-doubt home run to dead center field that calmed frayed nerves and racing hearts.
“I was ready. I was trying to be aggressive and stay tight,” Jones said. “I was looking for a base hit, and I believed that my teammates behind me could get me home.”
Instead, Jones touched 'em all for the fifth time this season, running into a sea of white jerseys at the plate to punctuate a 3-2 SC victory and extend that titanic title run to 17 consecutive seasons.
This one required back-to-back, walk-off wins past the regulation seven innings. Delaney Vaughn's base hit provided the only run in a 1-0, 10-inning semifinal victory over Frederick Douglass three nights earlier.
“It's a great tradition, great history this school has, and to come out here and compete like we did, it's great. I've enjoyed every minute of it,” SC coach Mike Wagoner said. “It ain't over. We've gotta keep going from here, keep building on it.”
Scott County (17-8) hosted Western Hills in the 11th Region quarterfinals Monday after press time.
The district championship wasn't a win-or-else game to get there, but between a home game at regions for the winner and the bragging rights of an undefeated reign that has remained intact since 2006, the stakes were enormous.
“I just want to keep the legacy up,” Reid said. “We've had it for so long, but the competition keeps getting better, so it's a lot harder.”
Bryan Station (19-10) finally broke another spell — 15 consecutive scoreless innings in the tournament from Scott County's sensational sophomore Ada Little — with three consecutive singles in the top of the sixth.
Morgan Williams and Sydney Webster set up the equalizer by Brooke Weathers. Kynedi Birdsong's sacrifice fly later put the Defenders on top.
That looked like it might be enough for Bryan Station freshman Karsyn Rockvoan, who breezed through a 1-2-3 sixth and then earned revenge for an earlier home run by Delaney Vaughn by coaxing a shallow fly ball to start the seventh.
Little ripped an opposite-field single and scooted to second when the bouncing ball eluded the left fielder. Reid, who put a ball in play for the winning run against Great Crossing in the regular season, saw an opportunity for the Cardinals to pick up their almost untouchable ace.
“Ada had done a really good job pitching. Defense had done a good job backing her up. It was just kind of time to get it out there and tie it up at least,” Reid said. “She's a strikeout pitcher. She gets most of her outs that way. When they do score, we have to come back and use our bats to even it out, because she does lot for us.”
Reid fouled off consecutive pitches before smashing a 2-2 service into center, plating courtesy runner Kenzlee Callison to make it a new game.
Makiah Jackson's bunt single put the Cards in position to prevail in regulation, but Rockvoan sandwiched her sixth and seventh strikeouts around it.
Little hit double-digit strikeouts in the extra frame and pitched around a two-out error. Her handiwork as tournament MVP: 18 innings, six hits, two runs, 30 strikeouts, four walks.
“It was a lot of the same mentality as the game before when we want to the 10th inning,.” Little said. “I knew that no matter what happened, we were gonna come in here and do our jobs. I have a lot of trust in everybody.”
Jones hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth but was erased in a double play ahead of Vaughn's solo rocket into the parking lot behind the center field wall at Henry Clay.
Still, in a spring of peaks and valleys, Jones admittedly had been in the latter through the season's home stretch. Teammates had an inkling that now was her time.
“Kelbi (Hastings) and I were talking in the dugout and said she's due for something,” Little said. “I knew she was gonna do something special.”
Jones, Little and Jackson each had two of Scott County's eight hits against Rockvoan.
Scott County averted consecutive losses to Bryan Station, which ended a 35-game losing streak in the series with a 7-4 triumph on May 2.
The Cards won the previous meeting by a slightly greater margin, 5-1, and therefore claimed the tie-breaker that made them top seed and home team in the tournament.
Every district rival has stepped up its game since Georgetown became a two-school city, but that has only strengthened SC in the long run.
“It makes us better seeing those type of games two times each team,” Wagoner said. “We're seeing six better games. It's a hard district. I’d almost say it's the hardest from top to bottom district.”
“I've talked to a lot of people from the past years, our past championships who said they ran through the district, and yeah, they had the talent to do it, but it wasn't as competitive,” Little added. “I think it betters us every single time we play a distroct team. They're always gonna challenge us.”