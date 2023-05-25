Happy flock

Scott County softball senior Delaney Vaughn is mobbed by her teammates as she holds up the 42nd District championship trophy after an eight-inning win over Bryan Station.

 Kal Oakes

LEXINGTON — Thursday was just another night at the office for Scott County in a 42nd District softball tournament nobody who had a seat they were too nervous to use will ever forget.

Two outs away from the end of a championship streak that started before many of them were born, the Lady Cardinals stayed alive against Bryan Station with a tying, two-strike line drive to center field off the bat of Taylor Reid.

