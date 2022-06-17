H.S. softball: Sullivan, Little named all-state
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Delani Sullivan, who turned more than half her at-bats into base hits for Great Crossing, and Ada Little, who spun three no-hitters for Scott County, have been named to the Kentucky Softball Coaches' Association Class 3A all-state team.
Junior shortstop Sullivan was selected to the first team, while freshman power pitcher Little was an honorable mention.
Sullivan led the Warhawks in a majority of offensive categories, including average (.527), at-bats (112), runs (48), hits (59), doubles (15), triples (7) and stolen bases (36). She was thrown out only twice in the latter department.
A slap-style hitter who didn't record a home run as a sophomore, Sullivan expanded that aspect of her game and hit four out of the park this season, trailing only teammates Camryn Lookadoo and Michalee Clay (five each) in that column.
She also struck out only nine times on the season, by far the fewest of any player in Great Crossing's season-long starting lineup.
Along with Lookadoo, who shares the left side of the infield with her at third base, Sullivan has already announced her college commitment to the University of Kentucky.
Little picked up where she left off as an eighth-grader for Scott County, again starting almost every game in the circle. She buttoned up one detail that escaped her last spring with the three no-hitters, including a perfect game at Mercer County. Little also no-hit two district opponents: Frederick Douglass during the regular season, and Bryan Station in the 42nd District championship.
In another top performance, Little twirled a 4-0 shutout against Lexington Catholic, the team that eventually eliminated SC from the playoffs and made it all the way to the KHSAA championship game.
For the season, Little logged 183 2/3 innings while starting 28 of the Cards' 33 contests. She amassed 248 strikeouts against only 78 walks and held opponents to 108 hits. Little lowered her ERA to 1.22 from 2.30 a year ago.
Little also led Scott County at the plate with a .434 average to go along with one home run and 17 RBI.
Her seven doubles matched the team high, and she registered the Cardinals' only triple on the season. She drew 17 walks and struck out just six times.
While pitching a shutout at Bryan Station during the regular season, Little went 4-for-4 in the 9-0 win.
Both local teams also had numerous players recognized on the state's all-academic team. The award is limited to juniors and seniors and based on cumulative grade point average through the fall semester.
Great Crossing's Michalee Clay, Riley McCallister, Brooke Miller, Layne Ogle, Destiney Reed, Delani Sullivan and Bianca Ward all earned first team status with a weighted GPA of 3,75 or higher.
Camryn Lookadoo earned honorable mention with a weighted GPA between 3.25 and 3.49.
Scott County's Kenley Ison, Delaney Vaughn, Nevaeh Grimes and Jenna McMillan all were first team all-academic. Ellie Price (3.5 to 3.74 GPA) was second team, and Kayleigh Bell merited honorable mention.
The all-state teams were as follows:
Class 3A
First team: Brooke Gray, Ballard; Ally Hutchins, McCracken County; Kaytlan Kemp, Henderson County; Delani Sullivan, Great Crossing; Emory Donaldson, Ballard; Ariel Fox, McCracken County; McLaine Hudson, South Warren; Raylee Roby, Daviess County; Jessie Daniels, Daviess County; Shelby Lewis, Anderson County; Millie Roberts, Daviess County.
Second team: Josilyn Morrison, Greenwood, Madison “Pickle” Winkler, Christian County; Kayden Murray, Greenwood; Kaileigh Franklin-Brooks, Lafayette; Katie Murphy, Barren County; Hallie Conley, Montgomery County; Charley Pursley, Marshall County; Taylor Troutman, Henderson County; Emily Sizemore, North Laurel; Rylee Webb, Meade County.
Honorable mention: Trinity Bridges, Lafayette; Ada Little, Scott County; Reaghan Oney, Montgomery County; Kayley Bettsm Oldham County; Brianna Knochelman, Grant County; Dylan Scott, Cooper; Sara Zink, Montgomery County; Izzy Story, McCracken County; Bri Patsel, Dixie Heights.
Class 2A
First team: Abby Hammond, Lexington Catholic; Emily Cole, Lewis County; Emma Winkle, Estill County; Emma Markham, Warren East; Kayleigh White, Boyle County; Summer Ray, Boyle County; Haven Ford, Rowan County; Jacie Goad, Boyd County; Kailey Dixon, Perry County Central; Chloe Hannah, Pike County Central; Taytum Spiers, Elizabethtown; Bella Persinger, Harrison County.
Second team: Kayley Bruener, Pendleton County; Kara Hines, Harrison County; Anna Greenwell, Highlands; Kayla Sullivan, Lewis County; Madison Hymer, Warren East; Alex Blanton, Boyd County; Emma Sullivan, Marion County; Hadley Borders, Allen County-Scottsville; Grace Adams, Henry County; Danni Foley, Corbin; Lauren Farmer, Estill County; Lydia Jones, Warren East; Morgan Tabor, Breckinridge County; Sara Bays, Boyd County.
Honorable mention: Rylee Warner, Franklin County; Haylie Brasel, Warren East; Kim Hughes, Perry County Central; Stephany Tussey, East Carter; Kennedy Baioni, Highlands; Ally Utley, Franklin-Simpson; Courtney Sandy, Boyle County; Kaila Stidham, Corbin; Savannah White, Harrison County; Macie Howes, Christian Academy Louisville.
Class A
First team: Tanlee Hudgins, Green County; Calista Collins, Lyon County; Emily Ford, Pikeville; A'Miyah Collier, Russellville; Bailey Hamilton, Owensboro Catholic; Lily Roberts, Hancock County; Kirsten Vice, Bath County; Riley Wilkins, Holy Cross; Emma Ginn, Trimble County; Jillian Jeffries, Holy Cross; Camille Conkright, Owensboro Catholic.
Second team: Ashlee Rogers, Bath County; BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City; Brooke Hamilton, Owensboro Catholic; Catlin Pennington, Breathitt County; Brooke Shewmaker, Bishop Brossart; Ella Johnson, Bracken County; Ella Staples, Hancock County; Anniston Bray, Model; Jaxklyn Zuege, Russellville.
Honorable mention: Allie Burriss, Green County; Davanna Grubb, Raceland; Rancey Skaggs, Hickman County; Kaitlyn Cissell, Bethlehem; Kelcie Adams, Pikeville; Diamond Wills, Bath County; Mattie Streble, Holy Cross; Tatum Caulk, Green County; Grace Rogers, Menifee County; Kali Vance, Raceland; Lilli Grant, Owensboro Catholic; Morgan Gambrell, Holy Cross.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
What is the best way to beat the summer heat?
You voted: