H.S. softball: Two out of three ain't bad for Warhawks in Western Kentucky
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Consistency with the bats has been a primary reason for the ups and downs of Great Crossing softball this spring.
While that trend continued in the middle chapter of this weekend's trip to the Best of the West tournament in Bowling Green, the Warhawks' explosion in the other two installments looks like a good sign with the playoffs imminent.
GC scored double-digit runs for the eighth and ninth times on the season in a 15-6 win Friday night over Bowling Green and a 13-3 rout of Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday afternoon.
Apollo prevented a perfect weekend with a 3-2 decision in Saturday's opening game.
Delani Sullivan took advantage of the green light on a 3-0 pitch and belted a grand slam to center field to wrap up the mercy-rule win for Great Crossing (15-14) over ACS (16-13).
Sullivan was 3-for-4 in the victory. Michalee Clay went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. In addition to the pitching victory, Destiney Reed ripped a double and knocked in a run. Bianca Ward (double, two walks) and Layne Ogle (1-for-2) each drove home two.
Reed allowed only two hits and was charged with two unearned runs over four innings. Brenna Parker worked a hitless frame to close out the win.
The Warhawks answered the Patriots' solo tally with three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Ogle's two-run single, followed by an RBI double from Ward.
Defense stepped up to protect that 3-1 lead in the top of the third, with a throw from Ryann Livingston through Sullivan to Ward cutting down a run at the plate for the third out after a double to center field.
Addison Ausbrooks' double cut the gap to 3-2 in the fourth, but Reed backed up her own efforts with an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch.
Clay had an RBI single and Ward drew a bases-loaded walk prior to Sullivan's shot.
Freshman left fielder Ashtyn Holbrook, who had six RBI in a game two weeks ago, furnished five in the convincing win over Bowling Green. Holbrook was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double, accounting for two of GC eight extra-base hits.
Clay and Ogle, each 3-for-5 with two RBI, also left the yard for Great Crossing. Clay doubled twice. Camryn Lookadoo also hit a two-bagger to go along with three walks.
Sullivan was an instigator as usual at the top of the order with four hits, including a triple, and three stolen bases. Sullivan, Lookadoo, Clay and Holbrook combined to score 11 runs.
Ward continued her recent hot streak with a 3-for-4 night to round out the Warhawks' 16-hit attack. It was more than enough support for Ogle and Reed, who held the Purples to seven hits.
GC led 10-0 in the fourth before Bowling Green extended the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Great Crossing had the potential tying run at second base in the top of the seventh against Apollo, which took the lead with a tally in the bottom of the fourth and added an insurance run in the fifth.
Eight different Warhawks had a hit in the contest, including a double by Clay and RBIs from Ogle and Holbrook.
Holbrook's sacrifice fly plated Sullivan after a leadoff single in the first. The E-gals pulled even in the bottom of that inning on an RBI single by Kasia Palmer.
Palmer hit a solo home run to break the tie with one out in the fourth. A single, an error and a fielder's choice produced the run an inning later.
Lookadoo, Holbrook and Ogle strung together sixth-inning singles to make it 3-2. Ward then walked before a pop out ended the rally.
Livingston singled with one out in the seventh, but Apollo ace Emmie Bullington dodged Sullivan and Lookadoo to nail it down. Ogle pitched a complete-game five-hitter, striking out two.
