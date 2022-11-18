It's hard to fathom the odds of two softball players in the same graduating class occupying the same side of the infield on the same team, both accepting scholarship offers from the same NCAA Division I school of their choice.
That most recent achievement is merely the latest on a list of credentials that will leave giant cleats to fill when Delani Sullivan and Camryn Lookadoo graduate from Great Crossing High School in the spring.
GC's one-two punch would love to add the Warhawks' first KHSAA championship as a program and their second as players before taking the 20-minute trip to the University of Kentucky, with whom they both made it official Nov. 9 on national signing day.
“It's always been in the back of mind,” said Sullivan, a slap hitter in the leadoff slot who plays shortstop for Great Crossing and outfield on the elite travel circuit. “It's been a dream of mine, and I get to do it Camryn, who is one of my best friends, so it's exciting.”
Sullivan led Great Crossing in batting average (.527), huts (59), runs (48), doubles (15), triples (seven), stolen bases (36 of 38 attempts) and at bats (112) as a junior. She also belted four home runs and piled up 28 RBI.
Sidelined for the first eight games due to injury, Lookadoo still shared the Warhawks' team-high with five home runs, batted .362 with 23 RBI to go with six triples, 13 steals and a team-leading 21 walks. Between her defense at third base and Sullivan's at short, the left side of the GC infield has been a Bermuda triangle for opposing hitters.
“We've always been big UK fans obviously living here. I've always gone to their camps since I was little, so I've always loved the atmosphere there,” Lookadoo said. “You're with a family when you're there. And it's competitive. I've always wanted to play at a program that's very competitive so I'm pushing myself.”
Speaking of family, Sullivan's older sister, Kennedy, is a fifth-year senior pitcher and designated hitter at UK. Princess Valencia, a teammate of the Sullivans and Lookadoo on the 2018 Scott County High School title-winning team, walked on to the Wildcats' roster as a graduate student for the '23 season.
Now the new recruits will carry on the tradition of that talent pipeline.
“I didn't know I would actually be able to play at a school like this, but seeing it come true, it's crazy and humbling,” Sullivan said. “I love everything about it. It's close to home. It's very welcoming.”
Sullivan and Lookadoo have been teammates off and on since they were eight years old.
“We were on the Sidewinders team, so we've been playing with each other for a while,” Lookadoo said. “Now we've played beside each other since freshman year.”
The two were seventh-graders during Scott County's third and most recent state championship season. Lookadoo played a key role as a pinch runner in the state tournament.
After serving in a platoon role the next year, the two were set to make a splash as freshmen when Great Crossing's inaugural 2020 season was wiped out by COVID.
“It definitely felt like yesterday I was in seventh grade with the '18 team,” Lookadoo said. “Then we had that year skipped, so it went by a lot faster than you think it would. You need to enjoy every minute that you have.”
Great Crossing has reached the 11th Region semifinals each of the past two seasons. Sullivan and Lookadoo's senior campaign will have a new look as Heath Sutton takes over from longtome SC ad GC coach Jeff Portwood, who retired over the summer.
Rachael Jones, an assistant coach who worked with both players as Cardinals and Warhawks, wasn't surprised to see them continue on as teammates.
“I am really, really glad Camryn and Delani are doing this together, because over the course of my knowing them, they're hardly ever apart,” Jones said. “Both of these young ladies on the field are absolutely total packages. When I think about the best athletes I've had the opportunity to coach over the years, these two are right up there.”
In a letter written by Portwood and read by athletic director Austin Haywood at the signing ceremony, Portwood echoed those thoughts.
“The work ethic, grit and determination they bring to the game is what every coach desires from his players. Both Camryn and Delani are perfect models for leading by example,” he wrote. “Being able to play for one of the top-tier Division I teams in the nation, what an accomplishment.”
Sullivan hopes her skill set will allow her to compete for a job with the Wildcats right out of the batter’s box.
“(All-American) Kayla Kowalik is leaving, That leaves the slap-hit position open, so I'm hoping I get the opportunity to work for my spot, and I'm just really excited to get there,” Sullivan said.
It's too early to know if the Warhawks' dynamic duo will end up playing side-by-side or back-to-back in the batting order as Wildcats, but expect their symbiotic relationship to continue no matter what.
“I think both of us hold each other accountable, whether it's a mistake or just telling each other good job,” Lookadoo said of Sullivan. “She's very supportive.”