H.S. softball: Warhawks close gap on ranked rivals in round robin
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Great Crossing softball's second time around against top-10 foes Lafayette and Assumption, despite losses over the weekend in the Dan Cummins Classic, went miles better than the first.
Friday's 6-3 loss to the Generals and a 10-9 verdict Saturday morning against the Rockets, combined with a 4-1 victory over No. 22 Mercy in the Friday night finale, gave the Warhawks ample reason to think the third time will be the charm if they get another shot at either team in May or June.
“I think all of our confidence has gotten up hitting-wise and that everybody's come together,” said junior Camryn Lookadoo, who hit two home runs against Assumption after sitting out a 12-1 loss March 30 in Louisville due to injury. “It's been a team effort.”
GC (7-9) rallied from a six-run deficit to tie Assumption (15-3) twice. Lookadoo's first home run made it 6-3 in the bottom of the third. Riley McCallister's two-run double and a RBI single by Michalee Clay leveled the ledger an inning later.
With the tournament time limit looming after Assumption reclaimed the lead on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, Lookadoo went deep again to make it 7-7.
“She's making a big difference,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “With that in your offense, you've got a chance. It makes us just a little bit stronger.”
A bases-loaded walk, followed by a two-run double by Rylee Sandifer, gave Assumption the advantage again in the extra frame.
Lookadoo started an inning-ending double play a third, and the Warhawks used consecutive run-producing hits by Layne Ogle (double) and McCallister (single) to close the gap once more.
After two outs, Assumption made the likely wise choice to intentionally walk Lookadoo. Ashtyn Holbrook fought off five potential third strikes by fouling off pitches before Samantha Schaefer won the battle with a game-sealing strikeout.
“All in all I'm not too disappointed,” Portwood said. “Ash gave us a battle at the end. She took it a little personal when they walked Lucky, which is what you're supposed to do.”
Destiney Reed (two doubles, RBI) and McCallister (double, single, three RBI) joined Lookadoo as repeat hitters. Ogle held Assumption to four hits through 5 1/3 innings of relief to give GC its chance.
“We're battling, and that's all we can ask. Stay positive, work hard and good things come,” Portwood said. “We're getting there. It's a matter of putting it together from the start of the game to the finish. We've got to get a full seven innings out of 'em.”
Ogle spun a two-hitter against Mercy (10-8). The only run was unearned, and she struck out eight without issuing a walk.
“I think in the beginning of the year I was a little slow, not as good on my movement as I was last year, but I feel like I'm getting back in the groove with it,” Ogle said.
Brooke Miller furnished an early lead with her two-run double in the bottom of the first. Clay answered Mercy's only run of the game with a solo home run in the second.
Ogle retired the final six Jaguars in succession, including the last five via strikeout.
“She held her own all the way through the game. It was good to see,” Portwood said. “You have to know your batter. If they're seven, eight and nine (in the lineup), go after those hitters.”
Lookadoo, Holbrook, Reed and McCallister had GC's four hits against Lafayette (17-4), which rolled to a 9-0 win the 11th Region rivals met nine days earlier.
“I've gotten more confident, and I think seeing more live pitching has helped me,” Lookadoo said.
